Drogheda shines with Pride

Laura and Syneifa Butterly O'Brien at The Sparkle Band and drag show in McHugh's as part of the Drogheda Pride Festival. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Jessica Geraghty and Kelly O'Donnell at the Drogheda Pride Extravaganza in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Kelly McArdle performing with her dancers at the Drogheda Pride Extravaganza in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Megan Thomas and Dwayne Hanney at The Sparkle Band and drag show in McHugh's as part of the Drogheda Pride Festival. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Craig Coyle, Vicky Finglas, Mary Coyle, Ciara gibney and Gary Coyle at The Sparkle Band and drag show in McHugh's as part of the Drogheda Pride Festival. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Tracey Hanby and Caroline Reel at the Drogheda Pride Extravaganza in McHugh's. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Jessica Smith and Jaden Duignan at the Pride Parade in Drogheda. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Derek and Jo Duignan and Denise Burns at the Pride Parade in Drogheda. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Colour was brought to Drogheda town throughout the weekend, with the Pride Parade being the cherry on top of the cake.

With Cameron Brown, local trans teen, leading the parade as Grand Marshall, locals were welcomed with a fun sight and a vibrant march.

Over the weekend, Peter James Nugent, Support Manager for LGBT Drogheda, and his team pulled off a fun filled weekend.

With McHugh’s being the place to be for late night events this weekend, Kelly McArdle and Dancers opened the Friday night Extravaganza Show, showing just what local talent encompasses. Similarly, Fuzz Gigolo Band went down a treat, raising the roof.

The venue were also delighted to host Essentially Cher, Chrissy Toxicity, Scarlet Mugler, Ruby Michaels, DJ Shaunadee plus others.

While on Saturday night, McHugh’s welcomed Sparkle Band and Drag show, creating an inclusive and on brand night for everyone involved.

Peter James Nugent said, “it was a fantastic weekend, we had lots of support from shop fronts. Businesses came out to clap and join the crowds watching. People came from France and Germany for it.

“Cameron was amazing, he is a Trojan and a role model for others in the same age bracket.”

Marching from King Street along Fair Street and up West Street, finishing at McHugh’s Venue, the entire town managed to get involved.

“The McHugh’s events were jam packed and busy, and had a great atmosphere. The venue was full from 7pm every night and we had to turn people away.”

Meanwhile, the importance of Pride became relevant to Peter through a number of abusive and hateful messages he received over the last three months, “there is always the negative side to things. Over the last three months we have had an awful lot of hate, putting us down. We were receiving messages saying we were doing the wrong things. One of our sign posts got vandalised.

“But I’m so happy everything went well, I’m proud of my team. McHugh’s Venue were thrilled and An Garda Síochána were happy to be involved.”

Now that this year’s Pride is over, Peter said they already have next year’s date picked with acts planned.

“It’s not easy fundraising as we learned from this year, so we want to kick start it as early as possible to make it even better.”

Enforcing it’s success, Peter said, “I had people come up to me thanking me for organising Drogheda Pride, saying it was something I can be a part of. It’s great seeing the impact it has on people and creating a safe space.