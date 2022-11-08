Drogheda set to ‘keep her lit’ with Big Christmas Switch on of lights

On West Street to see the Lú Festival of Light were Ellie and Harry Dervan, Senan Matthews and Ryan McHenry.

Hot on the heels of the hugely successful inaugural Lú Festival of Light, which attracted thousands to the streets of Drogheda over two weeks, families can once again plan a trip to the town centre for the Big Christmas Light Switch-on!

In further efforts to reclaim the town centre during the evenings, a three-hour event is planned, starting at 6pm on Friday November 18th, when three lucky children will have the chance to flick the switch with Santa Claus, and mark the start of the festive period by lighting up the town.

“It promises to be a fun-filled evening for all the family with lots of free activities including balloon modelling, face painting, carol singing with Voices of the Boyne community choir, DJ disco roadshow and some of your favourite cartoon characters mingling with all the visitors,” says Trevor Connolly, CEO of Love Drogheda.

“Get your Christmas Jumpers and hats on, wear two pairs of socks, wrap up warm and come to Drogheda to get in the Christmas Spirit, on Friday the 18th of November with live performances commencing at 6pm”.

Santa will be taking time out to visit Drogheda with lots of festive friends and to be in with a chance of turning the Christmas Lights on with Santa, you’ll need you to get your colouring pencils out.

“This year we are running a competition to select three lucky winners (under 6, under 8 and under 12) to switch on the Christmas Lights in town with Santa,” says Trevor. “To be in with a chance to win, get colouring the poster in the Drogheda Independent, which can also be downloaded via www.lovedrogheda.ie, our Love Drogheda social page or pick up an entry from our partners in Drogheda Library on Stockwell street or the Credit Union”.

All submissions must be returned to Drogheda Library, Drogheda Credit Union or Love Drogheda office before Wednesday November 16th.

The Christmas Lights event is the latest in a year-long series of activities organised by Love Drogheda BIDs, with assistance from the local authorities and national agencies.

“The Lú Festival been a hugely positive event for the town and is giving a sense of pride in what is happening in Drogheda,” explains Trevor. “We’ve been trying to build that over the last number of years and COVID has been difficult, but I would encourage everyone to support your local town; get behind it and continue to attend the events we are organising”.

He says the community efforts are paying off in making Drogheda a safe, clean and healthy place for families.

“The response to the IBAL litter report in June has been phenomenal. There was a coordinated effort from Drogheda Tidy Towns, working hand in hand with the local authorities with clean-ups, painting of lampposts and bins, power washing streets and the new planters in Narrow West Street to name a few,” he says.

There has been national level assistance with LMETB, and the evening-time coordinator post is going to be more good news for the town. Our daytime economy is quite well-managed and that will bring a strategy to the nighttime, with promotions, access to culture and art, as well as hospitality.”

The sight of thousands of people flooding the streets of the Drogheda, in scenes reminiscent of the Fleadh years, has brought great pride to Trevor, who is two years into a five-year tenure as town centre manager.

“It shows what a huge part of the town the centre can be when events are run, and run in a very coordinated manner. It has been such an amazing team effort, not only from the visual company, but as the crowds grew and grew, from the security team and volunteers who managed the traffic flow,” says Trevor.

“It shows you the success of the inaugural event that it got such a buy-in from the local population and from further afield”.

There was a big cost to it, but there was funding from Louth County Council and Fáilte Ireland, and Love Drogheda are very grateful for that.

“What Love Drogheda is trying to do is develop a street culture in Drogheda; we did it during the summer with on-street entertainment during the summer, and we are looking to keep that going throughout the winter with more evening entertainment,” explains Trevor. “A lot of it is weather dependent, and we were very lucky during the Lú Festival, with calm, warm temperatures, and only one night was it too wet to continue with a yellow weather warning”.

It’s hoped the weather is once again kind to Drogheda when Santa comes to light up the town once more, and everyone is welcome from 6pm on Friday November 16th at St Peter’s Church, West Street.