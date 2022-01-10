Drogheda propping up IBAL litter league after dissapointing report

Drogheda was named as one of the dirtiest towns as part of the IBAL League, with very little improvement across the county of Louth. The survey comes from business group Irish Business Against Litter, highlighting Drogheda as ‘heavily littered.’

Drogheda, Dundalk and Navan all placed in the bottom half of the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

For round two of the 2021 An Taisce Report, Drogheda placed number 39 out of 40 for most littered towns. This is a one place drop from the first half of the year when the town placed number 38.

In previous years, 2020 and 2019, Drogheda placed 21 and 31 respectively.

Drogheda has failed to rise up the list, instead falling exponentially.

The study found PPE litter to be at its highest level nationwide since the pandemic began.

According to Louth County Council, there were 472 litter investigations completed in Drogheda, with 159 fines issued and 14 incidents of dog fouling investigations completed, with no fines issued.

While Drogheda placed second to last, the area engineer commented that the timing of the survey was not optimal – it occurred on Sunday, August 15 in late morning/afternoon, at a time when council resource deployment is at a minimum, and preceded the normally scheduled post-weekend Monday morning clean-ups of weekend dumping.

It was noted that the loss of CCTV deployment enabling the gathering of evidence to prosecute offenders for littering and dumping has been extremely detrimental to the Councils ability to enforce the law and in particular more remote locations.

The An Taisce report for Drogheda stated, “The dearth of top-ranking sites places Drogheda towards the bottom of the league. The Bring Facility at Trinity Car Park was significantly improved on previous IBAL surveys. Unfortunately, this progress was cancelled out by the very poor state of the facility at Ballsgrove estates, where there was considerable dumping. The laneway at the rear of the residential area of Moneymore was in a very poor state – not just casually littered but significant levels of large household items had accumulated in a corner site.”

West Street was awarded a Grade A with attractive paving, abundant flower displays, street bins and seating areas. Alongside West Street however there was notable derelict buildings.

Mayor James Byrne said, “In my opinion it requires a collective effort to put things right. The Council, elected reps, local organisations and the general public can all play their part. I joined Tidy Towns on some of their clean ups in November to get stuck in myself but also to get to know more about their personnel and work they do.”

In November, Mayor Byrne asked that Drogheda Tidy Towns make a presentation to Councillors on its long-term plan. Cllr Kevin Callan has assembled a plan of action to target the issues regarding litter in the town, which he presented to the council in December.

"Utlimately, there needs to be more collaboration between the various organisations whether that’s the Council and Tidy Towns, the Council working more closely with residents associations, etc and perhaps an awareness campaign re civic pride aimed at the minority of the general public that don’t give a damn.”

The Council is addressing such issues in three ways, by increased attention from the street sweeping teams and from litter wardens. By focusing on clothes banks, the removal of non-charity owned clothes banks and the insistence on better maintenance and more frequent collections from charity owned clothes banks. And by reintroducing the use of CCTV, once the legal environment is changed to permit it.

Sinn Fein Cllr Joanna Byrne commented, “Louth County Council need to accept the fact that they as a local authority are simply not effectively managing escalating dumping and waste issues throughout the town. Excuses don't cut it anymore, the people of this town deserve a better service.

"It has long been my view that there’s an over reliance on Volunteers and Tidy Towns and they have for some time been picking up the slack.”

Catherine Duff, Director of Services for Louth County Council commented, “it has to be acknowledged that West St in Drogheda town centre received good results and this is the most trafficked area of the town with most visibility to residents and visitors alike.”

From the first IBAL report of 2021 the council have focused on areas that were highlighted in the original report, with increased attention from the street sweeping teams and the litter wardens. This included additional signage being erected at some locations and property owners of Laurence St being contacted to cooperate and removing litter from the basement areas.

Catherine continued, “in conclusion, please be assured that Louth County Council is very aware of the outcome of the IBAL Survey and is, and has been, very active in working to address issues of littering and waste in Drogheda, and throughout the county.”

The council aims to redouble its efforts regarding littering and fully expects to see progress in managing this problem and achieving better outcomes during the coming year.