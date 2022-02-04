Drogheda Pride to make a colourful return

A splash of colour is set to return to the town in August as Drogheda Pride parade makes a comeback bigger and better than ever.

Now that the restrictions have lifted, Peter James Nugent, Drogheda and Navan LGBTQ Pride Manager, along with his team have worked endlessly together to bring a colourful pride to Drogheda this August.

Peter is aiming to bring colour back to the town following a gloomy two years without the much loved event, during the weekend of August 5-7.

The pride parade itself is set to flow through the streets of Drogheda on the Saturday, with the team currently in preparation to ensure this happens.

"We have a fun filled weekend ahead,” said Peter. Some of the acts already lined up are the band, Sparkle, who are very well known in the LGBT community.

Kenny McArdle has also been announced as a main act this year, along with Filthy Gorgeous who will be the MC.

The planned theme for this years Pride is “connecting in the community.” Over the next couple of weeks the team will be posting on their social media accounts for those who are interested in getting involved in an effort to get the whole community on board.

Peter is appealing to local community groups and schools to get involved in the parade, highlighting the importance of coming together as a community to support and showcase the LGBT community.

While the parade may be the highlight of the weekend, there will be workshops focusing on mental health and transgender awareness for all to attend. Peter is hoping to highlight the education aspect of Pride this year, ensuring the weekend is inclusive for all and acknowledging the wellness aspect.

“It’s a community, we don’t list it as an LGBT event, its actually pride in the community,” Peter explained.

Peter said, "We link in with the local support groups, such as SOSAD, and the Samaritans, and this year we’re trying to do something totally different, because we now have a safe space due to restrictions being lifted.”

Peter wants to make people aware in advance that Pride is happening this year, and to create some noise and to let people get involved.

“The parade itself is going to be massive,” said Peter, “we had a parade in Drogheda just prior to Covid and it was amazing, I’ve never seen the amount of people who have come out in support and since then, that has actually made the backbone of Drogheda Pride, the backbone of coming together,” with people travelling from all over.

Planning can take up to nine months, with Peter and his team beginning preparations as early as October last year. The team are hoping to have all planning and acts booked by May.

Due to the success of previous years, Peter is hoping businesses will get involved again by decorating their shops, pubs and cafes, flying the pride flag and even hosting a pride weekend in their business through offers.

In an effort to fundraise, Peter and his team are throwing a retro 80s themed night in McHughs on February 12, starting at 9pm, in a safe and friendly environment