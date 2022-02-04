Louth

Drogheda Pride to make a colourful return

Peter Nugent leads the Drogheda Pride Parade 2019. Photo:Colin Bell/pressphotos.ie

Peter Nugent leads the Drogheda Pride Parade 2019. Photo:Colin Bell/pressphotos.ie

Niamh McGovern

A splash of colour is set to return to the town in August as Drogheda Pride parade makes a comeback bigger and better than ever.

Now that the restrictions have lifted, Peter James Nugent, Drogheda and Navan LGBTQ Pride Manager, along with his team have worked endlessly together to bring a colourful pride to Drogheda this August. 

