Drogheda people have earned some peace: Chief Supt backs start of Geiran Report talks

CHIEF Supt Christy Mangan has welcomed the start of the process surrounding the Scoping Report into Community Safety and Wellbeing in Drogheda. The Geiran Report will shape how the town will build in a socially inclusive manner over the next number of years.

“I’m looking forward to the Implementation Board getting down to work,” he told the Joint Policing Meeting for Drogheda. It said it presented the chance of being a great service to the people of the town.

"They deserve it for what happened in this town,” he stated. “It’s a positive time.”

The news that the new Board would finally be meeting was met with a degree of relief from Cllr Paddy McQuillan who said all they had seen were “bits of paper” for the past year.

Mayor James Byrne said that he and others had met with Michael Keogh, chairman of the board, and they were “kickstarting” the process of working on the 70 objectives that are paramount within the plan.

The report identifies a number of service gaps and needs that need to be addressed in the town, broadly falling under the headings of coordination needs and gaps or other needs in individual services themselves.

In addition to greater cross-agency coordination, the report makes a number of recommendations under the following themes: Addressing Crime; Drug Use and Drug Addiction; Youth and Community Development; Children and Young People; Education and Training; Arts and Sport; Local Authority and Services; Local Infrastructure; Employment and Local Development; and Ethnic and Racial Issues.

Funding of €150,000 has been secured from the Dormant Accounts Fund to contribute to the implementation of recommendations

The Department of Justice will engage with other government departments and with local authority and community groups in Drogheda to progress the Moneymore community centre.

Mr Geiran further recommends exploring how to address the impact on Drogheda of the county boundaries of Louth and Meath, specifically in relation to the policing of the Laytown-Bettystown area of East Meath.