Drogheda no longer the worst in the country for COVID-19 cases

There are currently 28 patients with COVID-19 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Although infection rates remain high in Louth, Drogheda no longer has the unwelcome distinction of being the worst area of the country.

The latest figures show that Drogheda town and surrounding areas still have the highest rate of new cases in the county, but the rate has dropped.

The Drogheda Urban electoral area recorded 488 cases, an incidence rate of 1,768 cases per 100,000 population in the fourteen days up to November29. While this was higher than the national average, it was down from the previous week’s rate of 2,415 cases per 100,000 which was the worst in the country.

Likewise there has been a decrease in the new cases reported in surrounding areas, with the Drogheda rural LEA, which includes Clogherhead and Termonfeckin, recording 294 cases or an incidence rate of 1,645 cases per 100,000.

The Ardee LEA now has the lowest incidence rate in the county, with 347 cases, leading to an incidence rate of 1,371 cases per 100,000.

Cases were also down in the north of the county with 356 cases in Dundalk-South, which takes in Blackrock, Knockbridge and Sheelagh. There the infection rate was 1,391 cases per 100,000.

There were 453 cases in Dundalk-Carlingford giving an infection rate of 1,397 cases per 100,000.

Countywide, there have been 999 cases in the seven days up to midnight on Tuesday November 30th.

The HSE remains concerned about the infection rate in the county, rolling out a pop-up testing centre at the Clan na Gael grounds on the Ecco Road in Dundalk which is open today. The test site is by appointment only which must be booked via the HSE website for self referrals.

