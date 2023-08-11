Drogheda musician Sean Mathews joins Festival in a Van for Louth shows

Drogheda musician Sean Mathews will be joining the Festival in a Van for public performances in Ardee and Dundalk on Monday

Festival in a Van comes to Louth on Monday, as part of a nationwide tour in collaboration with Poetry Ireland, in a series of new gigs that focus on health, healing and wellbeing.

There van is pulling up at three locations, including a private gig at Moorehall Lodge, care home in Drogheda; and two public events at Ardee Community Centre at 2.15pm and at Market Square, Dundalk at 5.15pm.

Poet Tom French will be joined by Irish folk musician Seán Mathews, from Drogheda, for the public performances in Ardee and Dundalk Dundalk.

These exciting gigs will be followed up by workshops and Poetry SOS clinics, run by Poetry Ireland for Festival in a Van, where poets prescribe poems to help and support care and health workers too. These will run throughout September and into October of this year.

Festival in a Van was founded by Gemma Tipton in 2020, turning a box van into a mobile stage, as a way of keeping live performance going during Covid. Travelling in a bubble, and armed with oceans of hand sanitiser, the Festival in a Van team were able to visit care homes, schools, residential centres and direct provision centres touring music, theatre and poetry.

Festival in a Van is supported by Creative Ireland, the Arts Council of Ireland and Ireland’s Local Authority Network.