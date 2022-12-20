Drogheda mum Tracy Reynolds beating the odds to survive deadliest form of cancer

Sometimes Christmas miracles do happen and that is what the family and friends of Drogheda mum Tracy Reynolds are hoping for now.

In May of this year, 47-year-of Tracy was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer that starts in the form of a tumour, but she has already beaten the odds by responding to surgery and chemotherapy so well.

Her family is trying to raise €350,000 so she can receive a ground-breaking new treatment called DCVAX-L , which has seen some success in doubling or even tripling the life expectancies in Glioblastoma patients.

"This cancer is considered the deadliest form of cancer in the world, known as the ‘terminator’ due to its extremely poor prognosis, as the most common length of survival following diagnosis is only 10 to 13 months, with fewer than 1 to 3% of people surviving longer than five years,” explains Tracy’s sister Sheelagh.

“Tracy is the perfect candidate for this treatment and our family is now on a mission to fundraise the finances required to have this treatment so that she can spend as many years as she can with her 5-year-old son Oliver and her family”.

Tracy’s husband Daniel Verblis has set up a Go Fund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-for-tracy?fbclid=IwAR0pSPIuw92W3faODv7i1LSYYNkiXsgvVd8pJRUCmKZGL9ZA2IU2Sl7Bgic) where he explains what happened to his wife.

"In May this year, Tracy experienced a seizure at home in Bristol, UK, where we lived at the time, which caused temporary memory loss and advanced confusion,” explains Daniel. “After another seizure which was much more serious, she had CT scans and MRIs and was kept in hospital for over three weeks where she then contracted Covid 19”.

During this time in isolation Tracy unfortunately missed Oliver’s 5th birthday and a few days before her 47th birthday, she received the devastating news that they had found a lesion on her brain, and she had terminal brain cancer.

“Tracy underwent brain surgery at the end of May and the operation went well, 100% successful removal of the tumour was achieved, however, due to the aggressive unrelenting nature of this cancer, microscopic cancer cells will inevitably result in recurrence, as sadly there is currently no known scientific cure for this devastating illness,” explains Daniel. “Tracy is now on a mission to undertake dendritic cell therapies that target the tumour directly with her own immune system. She is determined to become one of the rare ‘long term’ survivors who have managed to beat the overwhelming odds and live longer than the median survival times.”

The couple has moved back to Tracy’s family in Drogheda while she battles the disease, and Oliver is settled into primary school.

Her sister says she is so positive and looking forward to a wonderful Christmas with her family.

“She is doing so well and looks amazing – you wouldn’t even think she is ill – and it’s already a miracle that the tumour is totally gone,” says Sheelagh. “But that said, we have been told it will come back, and to have this vaccine ready and in place would allow her to live as long as possible, to spend time with Oliver, Daniel and the rest of her family here.”

Tracy is on her fourth round of chemotherapy now in Ireland and her next MRI in February 2023 will show what their next step is.

“The vaccine is to get in before it returns, and it is extremely expensive, but we are blown away at how generous people in Drogheda have already been, with an incredible €32,000 already raised,” says Sheelagh. “We want to say a big thank you, but we have a long way to go.”

€350,000 is required to cover the cost of producing the personalised vaccine, subsequent doses, flights, travel, accommodation, consultations, HBOT, medication and supplements, and without financial support this is completely impossible.

Donations can be made on Funding for Tracy on Go Fund Me ( https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-for-tracy?fbclid=IwAR0pSPIuw92W3faODv7i1LSYYNkiXsgvVd8pJRUCmKZGL9ZA2IU2Sl7Bgic)