Drogheda mum takes fight for 4 year old son’s treatment to Dáil

Megan and Tommy, with her family take to the streets to fight for his treatment.

A Drogheda mum made an impassioned plea in front of the Dáil last week for her four-year-old son to be treated in his own country.

Since his diagnosis in 2019, Megan O’Callaghan from Laurence Park has had to fundraise over €25,000 for overseas treatment for her son Tommy, who an ultra rare syndrome.

The youngster is just one of five children in Ireland to have the condition known as 49,XXXXY syndrome, a type of chromosome abnormality characterised by the presence of three extra X chromosomes in males.

"We have just returned from America for the second time, and I actually have a course of the treatment Tommy needs, and they won’t administer it in Ireland,” explains frustrated mum of four Megan.

"It is bad enough that I am one of hundreds of parents in this country who have to raise funds themselves to get their children treated, but to have the medication, and for them not to give it here, is unforgiveable.”

Tommy has also lost his speech and drama therapy due to lack of staff, which may delay his ability to attend school.

"Tommy is a bright little boy and would be well able to go to school, but his speech and drama therapist was moved and not replaced, so he is going to fall behind with that,” says Megan. “I honestly feel like I am doing all the hard work the doctors should be doing, when I should be free to be just his parent, and also be there for my other kids too.”

Megan joined hundreds of other parents last week who attended a rally in Kildare Street organised by Help our Children Ireland / FUSS D15, to protest at the lack of support and services for children with disabilities and rare diseases.

"I feel I have no other option now but to try and be heard, as I feel the healthcare system is letting Tommy and many other kids down in this country,” says Megan, her voice cracking with emotion. “It makes me so angry that nothing is being done for my son and yet if we lived in America or the UK, he would be receiving the treatment he needs.”

Tommy received ground-breaking treatment for his condition in 2019, after another major fundraising effort by Megan and her family, and despite being told by Irish doctors that Tommy may never walk, would have facial abnormalities and be intellectually challenged, he is none of those things.

He was given pioneering testosterone injections in Crumlin and was on a waiting list for life-changing endocrinology treatment, but despite having the medication and full treatment plan from their consultant in America, they have been refused treatment in Temple Street hospital.

"Tommy was the only boy in Ireland to get the testosterone treatment, so this is all down to the lack of knowledge about his syndrome and they knew he would need more treatment so it makes me so so angry,” says Megan.

“They will not win and they won’t fail my son another day; I didn’t start this to stop now, and I can't allow this as Tommy deserves his treatment and his chance of life.

"He had double pneumonia ten times last year, so he is a little fighter, and it’s not fair to constantly expect my friends and family, and my local community who have been so generous, to constantly pay for his treatment.”