Drogheda Motor Show will take to the streets

The Drogheda Motor Show, Brand New Drive 221 event will run from 10am until 5pm on Saturday 23rd October on Laurence Street, Drogheda. Nine local franchised motor dealerships have partnered up with the Laurence Street Businesses and Traders to bring this special motoring event to the general public. There will be over 70 new cars on display from 15 motor brands.

The theme of the event this year is ‘Evolution of the Motor Car in Drogheda’, a fascinating look back over 120 years of motoring in the town. Key messages of road safety and responsible driving will feature strongly in the programme and the dealers will focus on sharing information with the public about the sophisticated safety aspects of their shiny new cars for this one-day-only event.

Prospective car buyers are invited to get down to the show where they can expect lots of colour, music and fun for all the family to enjoy; and in a safe way. This is a unique opportunity for car buyers to look at, sit in, smell and experience the features of a variety of different new 221 reg cars in the size that interests them – all in one location.

“We’re so excited about getting the show back into the centre of Drogheda, where it belongs, now that the COVID-19 restrictions have finally eased. This year’s show celebrates 120 years of motoring in the town and visitors will be treated to some very special surprises and unveilings on the day!” said Alan Reynolds, Brian Reynolds Car Sales (Mazda and Fiat).

The only award-winning motor show in Ireland, it offers buyers the chance to get expert advice on car features, ideal family cars, travel, energy consumption and much more. It is the ideal place to visit if you’re thinking about or considering buying a new car.

With the 221 registration plate coming out in January 2022, there will be special finance offers available on the weekend.

The 2021 show is supported by First Citizen Finance, Drogheda & District Chamber, Society of the Irish Motor Industry, LHK Group, Louth County Council and the Laurence Street Businesses and Traders.

The 2021 Drogheda Motor Show participating Motor Dealers are: Brian Reynolds Car Sales (Mazda & Fiat), Blackstone Motors (Renault, Dacia and Opel), Jack Doran Motors (Kia & Citroen), Western Motors (Volkswagen & Skoda), Malones Toyota Drogheda (Toyota), Windsor Drogheda Peugeot (Peugeot), Smiths of Drogheda (Ford & Ford Commercial Vehicles), Colm Quinn BMW Drogheda (BMW), and John McCabe Nissan (Nissan).

Stay tuned to #BrandNewDrive on all the usual digital channels to stay informed about the event or visit www.BrandNewDrive.ie.