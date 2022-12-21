Drogheda Male Voice Choir concert was one to remember

This concert was billed as a “Christmas to Remember “and it certainly lived up to its reputation!

Arriving at the TLT for the Drogheda Male Voice Choir’s “Christmas to Remember” concert recently, in below freezing temperature that chilled the evening air, certainly did not deter those who had to wait three years for the resumption of the choir’s Christmas concert.

The large queue meant that another packed house was assured and there was great anticipation of another special night of Christmas entertainment. The ensuing two and a half hours did not disappoint with the general comment of those leaving the theatre afterwards of “Best Show Yet”.

Drogheda Male Voice Choir performed their last Christmas Concert in 2019 and it is testimony to the endeavours of their Musical Director, David Leddy, that by various means, he has managed to keep his choir in good shape to produce such an excellent night’s entertainment.

From the moment their resplendent and professional compere Alison Comyn, (compering her seventh Christmas Concert) welcomed everybody and commenced the proceedings, the choir and their wonderful guests put on a spectacular night’s entertainment. There were many special moments to savour with perhaps the biggest one of all, it was the cream of local Drogheda talent who enthralled the audience from start to finish. The two sopranos who featured on the concert, Hannah O’Brien and Amie Dyer, flew in from their musical studies in Manchester and Glasgow respectively to take part. Both girls were outstanding as individual soloists and singing with the choir. Hannah performed “Air of Salome” magnificently and later in the concert sang the lovely Christmas Hymn, “O Holy Night” with DMVC tenor, John Moonan. Amie sang; “Parlepieu Piano “which is the theme from the Godfather movie and later with the DMVC she gave a stunning rendition of “The Holy City”.

Perhaps the most poignant part of the evening was; when the two sopranos joined with the choir to sing “Silent Night” which saw the theatre backdrop screens feature a tribute to those members and associate members of the Drogheda Male Voice Choir who passed away.

Another absolute highlight of the night was the Lourdes Youth Choir with their Musical Director, Jackie Walshe. Once again this year they re-joined the Drogheda Male Voice Choir on stage with two spectacular pieces “The First Noel” and “Pachelbel’s Canon. Their own renditions were “Oceans” a piece introduced to the choir by Hannah O’Brien and it’s now firmly established as a favourite in their repertoire. There were two beautiful solo moments during this piece when little Katie Dyas and Eimear McDermott melted the hearts of the packed audience. Their second piece was “Child of Promise”. The girls themselves chose these two pieces, both of which, they performed to a superb high standard under the direction of their Musical Director the marvellous Jackie Walshe.

The eclectic mix of music delivered by the Drogheda MVC on the night was simply fabulous. The usual Christmas standards were complemented by an “Eagles Medley” and choir soloist, Ben Buckley, excelled with “New York Minute” and “Uptown Girl” on which he was accompanied by another choir guest on the night, Drogheda composer and arranger, Steve Milne.