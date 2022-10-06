Drogheda lights up for Lú Festival

Pictured in Drogheda, Co. Louth at the launch of ‘Lú Festival of Light Drogheda’ are Sam Cosgrove (aged 21), playing Irish legend Lú and Fiadh O’Grady (aged 17), playing Goddess Bóinn, both actors from MAD Youth Theatre, Co. Louth with Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr. Michelle Hall.

Pictured at the Goddess Bóinn mural in Drogheda, Co. Louth to officially launch ‘Lú Festival of Light Drogheda’, a spectacular urban animation lighting show taking place from the 28th October to the 5th November are: actors Sam Cosgrove (playing Lú) and Fiadh O’Grady (playing Goddess Bóinn) from MAD Youth Theatre Group, Co. Louth with Trevor Connolly, CEO, Love Drogheda , Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr Michelle Hall, Mark Mohan, Ireland’s Ancient East Manager, Fáilte Ireland and Colette Moss, Senior Executive Officer, Louth County Council.

Louth County Council, in partnership with business representative group Love Drogheda, announced the launch of Lú Festival of Light, a creative urban animation showcase and family festival.

This novel and free event will open to coincide with Ireland’s traditional Halloween festivities from October 28-31, continuing through to November 2-5.

Drogheda is home to many of Ireland’s ancient tales and locals and visitors from around the country will be treated to a mystical experience with spectacular lighting shows, visually regaling the stories of popular myths and legends including Lú and the Salmon of Knowledge, the Goddess of Bóinn, Caer and Oengus and the tale of Táin Bó na Cúalinge.

Developed in full cognisance of the need to conserve as much energy as possible, the lighting used in the shows will be battery powered LED fixtures, where possible, along with laser projection.

The aim of the festival is to promote the town as a tourism location, attracting visitors from far and wide.

Mayor of Drogheda, Councillor Michelle Hall said, “We are absolutely thrilled to launch the amazing Lú Festival of Light.

"As the evenings draw in, this phenomenal urban animation project will proudly light up Drogheda in celebration of Louth’s role in our renowned mythological heritage. In doing so, it will attract visitors to the town bringing a boost in business to local shops, restaurants, and hotels in the area. Lú Festival of Light has it all and we look forward to welcoming visitors, young and old, to our town.”

Narrated by Mystical Ireland author Anthony Murphy and with music composed by Ryan Vail, the visually dramatic and artistic lighting shows, funded by the Fáilte Ireland Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme will feature striking animations. Additionally, the show will feature music from renowned uilleann pipe musician Cormac Ó’Briain with visual effects projected on to St. Peter’s Church, the Old Abbey, and St. Laurence’s Gate.

The lighting shows, created by lighting and film production company, Visual Spectrum, will take place from 7.00pm to 9.30pm on October 28 and 29, and from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on October 30 and 31 and again on November 2-5.

Colin Hindle, Festival Officer at Fáilte Ireland said, “Lú Festival of Light is an exciting addition to the visitor offering in Drogheda and adds another unique experience for visitors to enjoy in Ireland’s Ancient East. The festival uses spectacular light animations, part funded under Fáilte Ireland’s Urban Animation Scheme, to tell the many myths and legends associated with the region, tying into the ancient theme of the area.

"I would like to congratulate Louth County Council and Love Drogheda on their development of this festival, which truly shines a light on the many visitor attractions Drogheda has to offer.”

As well as the lighting shows, there is a busy schedule of satellite events and activities planned to include music, street performers, walking tours of the town and a spooks tour with 100 local school children dressed up for Halloween in association with the Puca Festival.

Thomas McEvoy, Director of Services, Louth County Council added, “We are proud to be one of only seven counties that received funding under the Fáilte Ireland urban animation capital investment scheme. The Lú Festival of Light is an original addition to Drogheda’s Arts and Cultural events and follows on from several excellent creative attractions in the area including the Highlanes Gallery, Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda Millmount Museum and the DRAWDA urban art trail featuring incredible murals that focus on key figures and moments from our mythological past.”

This is a free event; no tickets are required.

Visitors are asked to consider public transport links, where possible, and parking will also be available in car parks in the town. Visit www.lufestivaloflight.com and follow the festival social media pages for a list of parking locations, a full schedule of events, and special offers in local hotels, pubs, restaurants, and stores.

Projection show locations include the Old Abbey, St Peter’s Cathedral and St Laurence’s Gate.

Parking is available in Bolton Square, Fair Street, Duke Street, Stockwell Street, King Street, Drogheda Port, Donore Road, Scotch Hall, Laurence Centre, Town Centre Shopping Centre, Haymarket Car Park, Trinity Street/Mell.

A full schedule of events and activities is available on www.lufestivaloflight.com