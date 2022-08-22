Drogheda Implementation Board to host Arts, Culture and Creativity event

Drogheda Implementation Board are aiming to bring together individuals and groups in the community focusing on how Arts, Culture and Creativity can support community development, youth engagement and other positive outcomes for Drogheda and East Meath.

The event will taking place on Wednesday, September 7th from 10am to 2pm.

The benefits arts, culture and creativity can bring to individual and community wellbeing is being increasingly recognised in research.

The Drogheda area has a long and rich history of arts and cultural activity, stretching back thousands of years.

Drogheda Implementation Board was set up by Government last year with the aim to drive change associated with implementing the over 70 recommendations of the Scoping Report into Community Safety and Wellbeing in Drogheda published by the Minister Helen McEntee.

Additionally, the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan was published by Minister Heather Humphries with a Government commitment to prioritise applications for funding from Drogheda under the Plan.

The importance of arts and culture to community is recognised in both these documents with the Scoping Report noting that “Greater consideration of the value of the arts and culture as platforms and vehicles for good in the Town, especially for young people, need to be explored.” The creative workshop planned for the 7th September will look at this and is also in response to action 7.2 of the Plan, looking at developing opportunities in arts and culture.

Drogheda Implementation Board are inviting anyone with an interest in arts, culture, creativity, community development, and youth work to attend.

They would also love to see individual artists and local residents join the discussion which may lead to funding and project opportunities in the area.

An opening address will be given by Sheila Deegan of Creative Ireland. Lunch will be provided on the day and pre-booking is essential. Places can be booked at www.droghedaimplementationboard.ie or by emailing implementationboard@lmetb.ie.

The Drogheda Implementation Board is supported by the Department of Justice and hosted by LMETB.