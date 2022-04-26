Drogheda Homeless Aid surviving and thriving through tough times

Drogheda Homeless Aid, like many other voluntary and community organisations, has had a pretty tough two years because of the Coid-19 pandemic but 24 months down the road it is glad it has survived and that it has been able to keep its services to the homeless going.

The fact that it has survived the outbreak, and been able to give shelter to 21 at any time along with maintaining its “transitional” houses for families in both Drogheda and Co Meath, is a tribute to our former manager Maureen Ward and from the start of 2022 our current manager Tracy McAuley, the full-time staff, CE workers and volunteers, and board members. Although the organisation has been quiet in recent times as it coped with the effects of the Pandemic and the need to maintain the services and keep its residents safe, it is now picking itself up and looking forward to the future with optimism.

According to its Chairperson Rev Dr Iain Jamieson, Homeless Aid has had its “tricky moments” over the last two years. It had an unfortunate COVID outbreak at the hostel at North Strand and that threw manager and its workers into the front line of safeguarding vulnerable residents. “The outbreak was well managed by all at the hostel and we are proud that we were able to keep going during that time with 21 men remaining in the hostel during that time. It might have proved a dangerous moment for us but we didn’t have to evacuate the hostel, which is home for so many”, he said.

There was ongoing liaison during the outbreak between Drogheda Homeless Aid, Louth County Council, Meath County Council and the HSE. The organisation was also glad of the financial support it got from the Government – that also meant a lot to the voluntary organisation as it struggled to maintain its services.

Another of the Drogheda Homeless Aid services (which it operates along with Drogheda Rotary) – Meals on Wheels – was also maintained right through the pandemic, with up to 50 people in need per day availing of the service. This, too, was also a tribute to the efforts of the DHA staff, Rev Jamieson said.

Mr COVID also dealt a blow to Drogheda Homeless Aid’s fundraising efforts – a great source of income for the organisation and a great tool for raising awareness. The organisation lost out on two sleep-outs and two Lenten Lunches, both very important for the maintenance of services to the homeless. However, DHA is now back in full fundraising mode and the sub-committee under the chairmanship of Maria Ward is working out a full programme of fundraising activities over the coming months.

Rev Jamison took the opportunity to remind the public that Dha offers short-term emergency accommodation to homeless men, resettlement services (in order to prevent future homelessness), medium-term transitional housing for people moving away from homelessness and, increasingly, some long-term accommodation to those who remain in need in our two counties.

Our next event will be our annual flag day on Thursday 5th May. As always, Drogheda Homeless Aid is appealing to people who share homeless aid’s aims of caring for the homeless to join us on that day as volunteer collectors. “Drogheda Homeless Aid was a Christian foundation, like many charitable organisations in Ireland, and it seeks to express the love of God in practical ways to those in our society who are most vulnerable and in need. Although we were a Christian foundation, we offer services to all people regardless of religious affiliation, race or nationality. All who are in need are welcome”, Rev Jamieson said.