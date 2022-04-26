Louth

Drogheda Homeless Aid surviving and thriving through tough times

Pictured in the chill out room at the Drogheda Homeless Aid Premises atNorth Strand are (front): Community Employment Supervisor Rachael Thompson (left) and Manager Tracy McAuley. Back row (from left) are Resettlement Worker Kieran Brady, Operations Administrator Mihaela Balan and Chairman Reverend Iain Jamieson. Photo: Andy Spearman. Expand

Pictured in the chill out room at the Drogheda Homeless Aid Premises atNorth Strand are (front): Community Employment Supervisor Rachael Thompson (left) and Manager Tracy McAuley. Back row (from left) are Resettlement Worker Kieran Brady, Operations Administrator Mihaela Balan and Chairman Reverend Iain Jamieson. Photo: Andy Spearman.

Alison Comyn

Drogheda Homeless Aid, like many other voluntary and community organisations, has had a pretty tough two years because of the Coid-19 pandemic but 24 months down the road it is glad it has survived and that it has been able to keep its services to the homeless going.

The fact that it has survived the outbreak, and been able to give shelter to 21 at any time along with maintaining its “transitional” houses for families in both Drogheda and Co Meath, is a tribute to our former manager Maureen Ward and from the start of 2022 our current manager Tracy McAuley, the full-time staff, CE workers and volunteers, and board members. Although the organisation has been quiet in recent times as it coped with the effects of the Pandemic and the need to maintain the services and keep its residents safe, it is now picking itself up and looking forward to the future with optimism.

