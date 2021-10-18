Drogheda ‘heavily littered’ in latest IBAL survey

DROGHEDA has become one of the most littered towns in Ireland according to the first post-lockdown Irish Business Against Litter survey. Dundalk remained moderately littered in 27th spot.

The various Bring and Recycling centres around Ireland’s biggest town were deemed the worst offenders. Drogheda finished in 38th place out of 40 towns and cities surveyed, just ahead of Limerick South and Dublin’s North Inner City

The An Taisce report for Drogheda stated: “The combination of just three top ranking sites and three very heavily littered sites has impacted significantly on Drogheda’s overall ranking, making it the most littered of any town surveyed.

"It would seem that the Bring Centre / Recycle Facilities in Drogheda require better management – both the Bring Centre at Palace Street car park and on Trinity Street were in a very poor state, the latter showing no improvement on 2020.

"The third poor site was the laneway at the rear of Moneymore residential – it wasn’t just littered but sacks of rubbish had been discarded, the contents of which were strewn about. The town centre streets generally presented well with plenty of colourful planting and good streetscape e.g. Shop Street, West Street and Westgate Street.”

The report in relation to Dundalk remarked, “Dundalk was among the many towns to show an improvement over 2020, but fell just short of Clean status. Five of the ten sites surveyed got the top litter grade, (including two of the approach roads) but the overall ranking was brought down somewhat by the Miscellaneous Wasteground behind the Clothes Bank on N53 – it wasn’t just casually littered but subject to dumping and long-term neglect.

"The streetscape at both Clanbrassil Street and Church Street was excellent – paving was particularly fresh and planting, flower boxes, seating, bins etc. were particularly fresh – minor litter at both sites took away from a top litter grade. Finnabair Business and Technology Park was another site which just missed getting the top litter grade - this could easily be achieved this with a little extra care and attention.”

The number of areas deemed clean by An Taisce, who carry out the survey on behalf of IBAL, rose from 17 to 23. Portlaoise, which was at the very foot of the table back in 2010, topped the rankings, ahead of Leixlip and past winner Ennis.

IBAL was once again critical of the failure of local authorities to address sites which they have previously highlighted as heavily littered, especially in urban areas. Of the 103 such sites exposed last year, fewer than half have been cleaned up in 2021.