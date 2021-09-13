Drogheda gardai seize number of motorcycles

DROGHEDA gardai have nabbed a number of people for the dangerous use of motorcycles and e-scooters in the Rathmullen area.

Gardai say they responded to a number of complaints from residents in the general area about the antics of those engaged in the behaviour.

They were riding the bikes in public roads and as a result were investigated.

“Drogheda Community Action Team (D-CAT) have placed increased focus on this issue over previous weeks. The use of these motor-cycles impacts on the quality of life of the residents, generates anti-social behaviour and presents a significant risk of injury / accident to residents within these communities,” An Garda Siochana stated.

“Designated days of action took place by D-CAT targeting this behaviour. As a result, four motorcycles including an e-scooter, and a mini-moto motorcycle and a scrambler type motor cycle have been seized to date. A number of prosecutions have been commenced for criminal and road traffic offences that were detected.”

Gardaí at Drogheda say they will continue to proactively monitor this issue going forward and respond to the concerns of the community as they arise.