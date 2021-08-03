Drogheda Garda Station is 25 years old

DROGHEDA’S ‘new’ garda station is 25 years old.

The formal ‘birthday’ was last week, marking a quarter of a century since officers began the move from the old station at Barlow House down to the new building at the old Murdock's Yard.

The building was handed over to the gardai in July 1996 after a series of construction set backs. It was first delayed when medieval remains were found on the site and then the main contractors collapsed.

The new station had a total floor area of 1300 sqm and featured many new facets, including a communications centre and front office.

The additional building also incorporated an in-service training centre.

It also saw a new radio control system coming into play as a pilot scheme.

A serious accommodation crux arose when the station was found to be too small after it was designed as a district HQ. However during construction it was designated as a Divisional HQ for Louth and Meath. Dundalk had been the headquarters, but the role was transferred to Drogheda.

Since then, the numbers of gardai at the station has increased and there are ongoing plans to further increase the size of the facility in the coming years.



