Drogheda expertise at heart of project to tackle ‘fake news’

A Drogheda-based director is one of the team behind an international project to combat ‘fake news’ being shared on social media.

Research shows that those over 65 years old share seven times as many ‘fake news’ articles on social media as those in the 18-29 bracket.

This is the motivation behind a partnership of four regions that span the EU – one of which is Drogheda.

Local non-profit company EurAV has joined organisations from Sicily’s town of Tusa in Italy, Slovakia’s and North Macedonia to pool their expertise and support older people to recognise the fact from the fake.

Local film maker Declan Cassidy was one of the Irish team who travelled to Sicily this week to launch the two-year project.

“As a film maker with a background in journalism and graphic design, I know a lot about special effects, manipulating images and how stories ‘spin doctors’ can twist the facts in a news story,” explained Declan.

“But software is now at a stage where pretty much anybody with a basic grasp of the technology can make it look and sound as if anyone is saying anything. You only have to look at the ‘deep fakes’ of people like Tom Cruise on TikTok. It looks like him, sounds like him, laughs like him but it’s 100% computer generated. Younger people, who are used to using filters on Instagram or TikTok that completely change the way they look, are less likely to believe everything they see, hear or read. But elderly people, many of whom are still struggling to come to grips with the world online, are much more likely to take a face in a video at face value.”

EurAV is a member of Media Literacy Ireland – an Broadcasting Authority of Ireland-facilitated informal alliance of individuals and organisations who work together to promote media literacy in the country.

The organisation was invited into the DiSeRA (Disinformation of Seniors in Rural Areas) Project as an audio visual technical partner. Funded by the European Union under its Erasmus + programme, the project is led by New Horizons, an Italian organisation based in Tusa, on the north coast of Sicily where the initial project meeting took place. A town of somewhat less than 3,000 inhabitants, it has a history that stretches back to pre-Christian times when it was an important trading point between Rome and Sicily.

An evening reception was held at Tusa’s Civic Offices where Declan, a graduate of Trinity College Dublin’s Italian Department, introduced the Vice Mayor and members of the public to Ireland and Drogheda.

“It’s our first international project trip since the pandemic,” said Declan, “and, given that it was about the dangers of misinformation, it was a reminder that, as wonderful as the advances of technology have become, the best way of making sure that what you’re getting is accurate is to meet in person and get it straight from the horse’s mouth.”

DiSeRA is one of two EU-funded projects that EurAV is working on. The other, CASK (Climate Aware Seasonal Kitchen), looks at climate-friendly recipes for the catering industry. It involves the Mediterranean Institute of Agronomics in Chania, Crete, and is led by another local Irish organisation, Sonairte, the National Ecology Centre.