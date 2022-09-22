Drogheda Cycling Group wants to get you ‘on yer bike’ for 200kms

The Drogheda Cycling Group is planning to undertake a 200km cycle through and around Drogheda town on Saturday 1st October to highlight the growth popularity in cycling, and also the need for better infrastructure.

The intrepid cyclists undertaking this event will be leaving at 5am from Peter’s Street and undertaking several laps of the town. The purpose of this cycle is to fundraise to support the work of this voluntary group and to raise awareness about active travel in and around Drogheda.

“This is an opportunity for members of the public to support the call for more active travel in Ireland’s largest town – we have carefully chosen a route that allows people to join us for some (or all) of the event if they wish,” explains chairperson Noel Hogan. “We all want to see a brighter future for Drogheda and active travel is a key part of that.”

Treasurer Daniel Danko says they are grateful for any and all support they receive and donations can be made online via the gofundme page at https://gofund.me/f7292bf2 or through their social media channels (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram).

"We will be live tracking the event all day so supporters can track our progress,” adds Noel. “Since we were established just over a year ago we have made huge progress in promoting active travel and fundraising events like these are key to continuing the work of our group. Drogheda Cycling’s purpose is to campaign for and promote cycling for all in the Drogheda area. We are open to all and advocate for access for all. We believe that cycling can help contribute to Drogheda becoming healthier, safer and more sustainable community.”

Gofundme: https://gofund.me/f7292bf2

Link to route: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/40925560