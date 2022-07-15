Drogheda credited with longest wait list for NCT dates

“People can’t be left without access to their cars for six months due to this backlog." - says Imelda Munster TD.

Following a report stating that Drogheda has the longest waiting list for NCT slots in the country, Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster TD has called on the Minister for Transport to address the ongoing backlog for NCT tests in the Drogheda area.

Deputy Munster has raised the matter with Minister Éamon Ryan having received several complaints from constituents who have been told they will be waiting until early 2023 for NCT tests, meaning that they cannot drive their cars until then.

Deputy Munster said, “This is a longstanding issue. It’s affecting the entire state, but in May it was reported that Drogheda has the longest waiting time in the country.

“The issue has clearly not improved significantly since then, as I continue to hear from frustrated constituents who are being asked to wait for 6 months for a test when they try to book online, though their NCTs are due for renewal in the next few months.

“I contacted the RSA on this issue and was advised that many slots become available through cancellations or rescheduling and that people should place themselves on the priority list in order to get an appointment sooner.

“The company that provides the service has advised that calling the NCT centre rather than booking online can allow people access to earlier test slots.

“This is a very confusing and messy system for people, and it needs to be streamlined to ensure that anyone who is looking for a test either online or over the phone can get one in a timely manner.

“Driving without a valid NCT is illegal.

“People can’t be left without access to their cars for six months due to this backlog. We know that many people in Louth and East Meath rely on their cars for many reasons – poor public transport, work, medical reasons and the list goes on.

“I have written to Minister Ryan asking him to address this issue as a matter of urgency. This has been going on for far too long and needs to be sorted.”