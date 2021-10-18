Drogheda Credit Union to mark World CU day

Drogheda Credit Union will be joining credit union members around the world to celebrate International Credit Union Day on October 21, 2021, an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement’s impact and achievements. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of this international event.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the financial well-being of credit union members around the globe. The theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow’ captures the essence of credit unions who are working with their members to help them overcome these COVID challenges and to plan for the future. In good times and bad, credit unions such as Drogheda Credit Union, are there for their members to assist them to build and maintain a brighter financial future for themselves and their families.

In Ireland, credit unions are more important and relevant today than they ever were. Credit unions across the island have continued to stay open and have continued to provide the excellent member experience with which credit unions have become synonymous, despite the barriers posed by the COVIV-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, north and south of the border.

Tom Kiely, CEO of Drogheda Credit Union said: “Our members and community are our backbone and we are so proud here in our communities of Drogheda, East Meath, Trim, Dunleer and most recently Monasterboice of the part we play in sustaining that community. Our goal is to remain a cornerstone of our community by continuing to go above and beyond for our members, offering affordable financial services for our members.

"We believe that Drogheda Credit Union makes a real, positive impact on the lives of people in the our areas. Drogheda Credit Union has been proudly serving our members for over 50 years.”