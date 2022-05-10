Drogheda Classical Music spring series draws to triumphant close

German-Canadian cellist Johannes Moser will perform in Drogheda this weekend as part of the Drogheda Classical Music spring series finale.

The spring series of Drogheda Classical Music draws to a close with a concert of top-class musicians in a concert featuring works by Shostakovich, Schubert and Ukrainian composer Silvestrov.

On Saturday May 14th at 7:30pm cellist Johannes Moser makes a welcome return to Drogheda, joined by his trio partners Vadim Gluzman violin and Andrei Korobeinikov piano for a genuine starry line up. Performing Shostakovich’s two contrasting piano trios along with Schubert’s mammoth first piano trio, the trio have added Ukrainian composer Silvestrov’s Piano Trio Mozart-Augenblicke.

Universally recognized among today’s top performing artists, Ukrainian-born, Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman is acclaimed for his appearances with the world’s great orchestras and conductors. Accolades for Gluzman’s striking catalogue of recordings for the BIS label include the Diapason d’Or of the Year, Gramophone’s Editor’s Choice, Classica magazine’s Choc de Classica award, and Disc of the Month by The Strad, BBC Music Magazine, and Classic FM. Distinguished Artist in Residence at The Peabody Conservatory, Gluzman performs on the extraordinary 1690 ‘ex-Leopold Auer’ Stradivari, on loan through the Stradivari Society of Chicago.

German-Canadian cellist Johannes Moser has performed with the world’s leading orchestras and works regularly with conductors of the highest level. His recordings have gained him the prestigious Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik and the Diapason d’Or. In

Andreï Korobeinikov was awarded the First Prize of the Scriabin International Piano Competition in 2004. Since his first recital at the age of 8, Andreï Korobeinikov has performed on some of the greatest international stages as soloist with orchestras and in chamber music. His recordings received multiple awards (Diapason d’Or, Choc Classica…).

His most recent recording with Johannes Moser of Rachmaninov and Prokofiev’s Works for Cello and Piano on Pentatone Records also received a Diapason d’Or. Born in 1986 in Russia,

The concert takes place in St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Drogheda. Tickets are €20 and can be booked through Droichead Arts Centre on 041 9833946 or www.droichead.com with further information available from www.droghedaclassicalmusic.com