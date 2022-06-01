Drogheda City Status Group calls for public assistance on education services

The Drogheda City Status Group (DCSG) are calling on all interested parties – including teachers; students and parents along with community and business interests to engage with the group to help develop a priority listing of key Further and Higher Education needs – including pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship programmes for Greater Drogheda and what Third Level institutions are best positioned to deliver these needs with DIFE in a new locally based University Campus.

The City Status group are asking all interested parties to email their needs and ideas to droghedacitystatusnow@gmail.com ahead of DCSG engaging with the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science in the coming weeks, placing the word “EDUCATION” in the “subject” box.

In particular, they are interested in hearing what Third Level courses could or should be run from Drogheda; what Colleges and Universities can deliver these courses and how should they be delivered. For example, in the Post-Covid era, how practical is the concept of “blended learning,” that would involve remote study and lectures, backed up by physical attendance in college lecture theatres and laboratories?

At present, the Third Level sector is undergoing unprecedented change, with the demise of the Institutes of Technology which are being absorbed into the new concept of Technological Universities (TU), such as TU Dublin. DCSG say that it is critical that in the current review, the needs of, and opportunities for the Greater Drogheda Region must be fully considered for the emerging City of Drogheda and both its immediate and wider catchment.

While Drogheda can boast of having DIFE - one of the finest Institutes of Further Education in the country, it lacks a Higher Education presence and needs a University Campus, given its pivotal presence as a fast growing major urban centre with excellent road, rail and air links on the Dublin-Belfast Economic Corridor.

“DIFE has been doing wonderful work in responding to many of the local needs for Further Education and has strong connections with DkIT. However, there are wider needs, especially in the area of Higher Education that need to be responded to. DCSG had initial contact with Simon Harris T.D., Minister for Further and Higher Education last year when a hoped for meeting didn’t materialise. Following a recent meeting between the Minister and Anna McKenna, Chair of DCSG, the Minister has invited the group to meet with him to discuss Drogheda’s needs,” said Brian Hanratty.

Anna McKenna, Chair of DCSG said, “The Minister appears sympathetic to Drogheda’s position as Ireland’s largest town and emerging city – despite which, we have no local Higher Education campus. The population of the Greater Drogheda Region that includes Drogheda; South Louth and East Meath currently numbers around 80,000 and continues to grow rapidly. In the outer catchment, there are 750,000 people – a figure unequalled by most of Ireland’s largest urban centres, including most of the current cities. So, Drogheda should be a major focal point for delivering a much wider range of Further and Third Level programmes including apprenticeships, and to a much wider catchment area.

“For those especially residing in the Greater Drogheda Region, the current situation results in students from families on lower incomes being denied the opportunity to secure a Third Level qualification. For others, the cost of travel and accommodation to attend college places a heavy burden on family finances. A University Campus in the Greater Drogheda Region with good access to public transport would be an overdue first step to address this.”

Mrs McKenna added, “the recent Geiran Report highlights the need to invest in pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship courses being delivered locally, and related to that, we are also calling for the new National Apprenticeship Office to be located here. This would be seen to be a tangible response to some of the more critical needs articulated in that report and would help develop a substantial and local response for young people in the Greater Drogheda Region."

It was noted that the construction phase of the Port Access Northern Cross Route also has the potential to generate hundreds of much needed apprenticeships in the local construction sector.

“We will be asking Minister Harris to prioritise this as a matter of urgency and already, we have spoken to senior representatives of the LMETB regarding the matter as well as the overdue siting of their new headquarters here in Drogheda and they have assured us that plans are progressing for this project, which will also generate much needed local employment.”

In concluding, Anna again urged all those interested to email their needs and ideas to droghedacitynow@gmail.com ahead of DCSG meeting the Minister in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to meeting Minister Harris and learning what role he sees for the Greater Drogheda Region in delivering a wider range of education solutions for both the immediate and outer catchment in North Leinster.”