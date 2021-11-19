Drogheda Christmas lighting ceremony cancelled due to rising Covid numbers

The Christmas lights will still be illuminated this Friday 19th but with no ceremony.

Rising cases in Drogheda have meant the planned switching-on ceremony of the Christmas lights in West Street this evening will not go ahead.

However, the beautiful lights will still be illuminated and it’s hoped people will come in to town under their own steam and enjoy the festive atmosphere in safety.

“In light of current circumstances and rising COVID case numbers in the Drogheda region Love Drogheda BID has taken the decision to cancel the Christmas Light Switch on event in light of public health measures,” says Trevor Connolly, CEO of Love Drogheda BID.

“This is not an easy decision as there will be many disappointed families, friends, performers, musicians and team of organisers”.

However, the lights will go on this weekend and member are hoping it won’t dampen enthusiasm too much.

“We would encourage people to come into town of their own accord over the next number of days and weeks and enjoy the fantastic display of lights whilst supporting local businesses and eateries in a safe and responsible manner,” he adds.

“We know you will be as disappointed as we are but this is the right decision for our current times to protect all our families in the lead up to Christmas”.