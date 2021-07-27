Drogheda café delays reopening until September

Owners of a local independent café have made the heartbreaking decision not to reopen until September so they don’t have to turn away unvaccinated customers.

Within days of Café Lemonade announcing they would not be opening their doors to allow customers eat indoors, other local restaurants including the Black Bull, the Glenside and The Monasterboice Inn to name but a few followed suit.

‘We are a family orientated restaurant and I can’t go round asking a family ‘are you vaccinated, are you vaccinated?’ - if you are, you can stay, and you can go home’,’ says Café Lemonade co-owner Marie Geoghan, who owns it with her partner Ciaran McEnroe. ‘This is a huge sacrifice for us but we think it is the right thing to do, because having to refuse certain family members in a group because, for whatever reason, they haven’t received the required vaccine, would be soul destroying for us.’

Maria feels the Government has not thought this through properly and no one is thinking of the smaller companies who couldn’t adapt to outdoor dining.

‘I feel the small little businesses like us have no voice – we have worked damn hard to get to where we are, and we simply can’t do what the Government is asking us to do,’ she says. ‘Where we are, we can’t offer outdoor dining like others can, and even last year, it broke our hearts to have to put up the Perspex, because Ciaran couldn’t chat with the customers like he loves to do.

‘We have elderly customers, who might only have come for the chat and that is so important, and I am not going to stand at the door and ask everyone who has been vaccinated or not, how old are your children? And I won’t turn a blind eye, as I have to keep my staff safe.’

Her stance attracted some comments declaring this a victory for those who refuse to be vaccinated, but Maria stresses she is not an ‘anti-vaxxer’ in any way. ‘If people don’t want to be vaccinated, that’s fine, but do it quietly, and as I follow the Government guidelines, I can’t let you in if you’re not vaccinated,’ she says. ‘This is not an easy decision for us, as this business was for our retirement, and we’re now going to have to build it up again from scratch when we do eventually get to open again.’

Marie and Ciaran made the announcement of their continued closure on Wednesday July 21st, and within days, indoor dining at other local hostelries was falling like dominoes.

JP Egan at the Black Bull said their decision to continue with outdoor dining alone was to protect staff and customers.

‘The majority of our crew are not vaccinated because of their age. And I don’t think it would be fair to ask them to work inside whilst putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus and passing it on,’ said JP.

‘Secondly, segregating our customers just doesn’t sit well with me or our ethos here in The Black Bull Inn. It’s a place where people come meet up and enjoy the craic and seeing familiar faces. And we’re not going to let the cruel mistress COVID change that when we have a wonderful outside area where we can look after people.’