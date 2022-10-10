Drogheda businesses lead the way with new anti-litter initiative

On the back of a number of poor showings in the Irish Business Against Litter League, Drogheda has committed to clean up its act.

Drogheda Tidy Towns, Drogheda & District Chamber, Love Drogheda Business Improvement District (BID) and the Mayor, Cllr Michelle Hall, in collaboration with Louth County Council, have together announced a commitment to tackle the ongoing litter issue head on, working closely with businesses in the Drogheda area.

This comes as a result of the continued disappointing placement in the IBAL surveys.

The most recent report placed Drogheda as 39th out of 40 towns/cities surveyed, highlighting the town as 'seriously littered’.

According to the report, Drogheda failed to improve its poor showing at the end of 2021. There was only one top ranking site, the train station, while half of the sites surveyed were heavily littered. The main items identified were food-related litter, alcohol cans, cigarette butts, face masks, coffee cups, sweet wrappers, mineral cans and plastic ties.

Businesses signing up to the programme are committing to a series of tasks that collectively will contribute to improving the town’s appearance. From the regular cleaning of footpaths outside their premises and presenting their shop front in the best possible way, to ensuring good presentation of waste, businesses are also asked to post photos of their good work with the hashtag #LookingGoodDrogheda on social media.

Each business has been given a litter pack containing gloves and litter pickers, donated by Louth County Council.

Ronan Fox, proprietor of South Quay Fayre, a new artisan delicatessen and eatery in the town, was the first business to sign up to the new local business charter. As a signatory, he received an attractive scroll to display in his business in recognition of his participation in the #LookingGoodDrogheda campaign and a document expressing his commitment to the action plan.

“Small and regular litter picks – this is how we believe positive change can happen”, said Kevin Callan, Chairperson of Drogheda Tidy Towns.

“Today, together with the business community, we are committing to the #LookingGoodDrogheda initiative. Businesses are lining up to participate in the programme that features a basic business charter”.

“I am delighted to be involved in this innovative and collaborative project. All of us have a role to play in keeping Drogheda a great place to live, work and play and it’s encouraging to see so many local businesses wanting to sign up. With many exciting tourism initiatives in Drogheda, the business community will have their role to play ensuring the town looks well for visitors and residents alike”, added Mayor Michelle Hall.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, who is fully behind the new initiative and has been working closely with all parties in recent months to ensure it is fully supported and implemented said, “Louth County Council are delighted to be involved in this initiative and are particularly excited with the involvement of our partners, Drogheda Chamber, Love Drogheda BID and Drogheda Tidy Towns. Working together we can improve matters.”

Any businesses in the Drogheda area interested in taking part in this new initiative are invited to directly contact Kevin Callan (Drogheda Tidy Towns Chairperson), Robert Murray (Drogheda & District Chamber President), Trevor Connolly (BIDS CEO), or Mayor Michelle Hall