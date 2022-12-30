Drogheda bus depot and Louth Bus Éireann staff top awards

It’s official – Drogheda bus depot is the best in Ireland!

Bus Eireann’s Louth employees have won major national awards, including ‘Depot of the Year’, at this year’s Bus Éireann’s GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) awards, where employees are commended for exceptional service delivery and setting the highest standards

Along with the top slot for the depot, Geraldine Lenaghan was recognised for a Customer First Award and John O’Neill won a Bright Idea Award.

Geraldine, based in Ardee plays an integral part in the School Transport department, which provides services to over 150,000 students travelling to and from schools nationwide. Geraldine was praised for her meticulous work ethic as a school bus driver, always professional, displaying a great rapport with her passengers and parents alike, setting the highest standards for others to follow.

Bus Éireann’s Drogheda team was recognised and named Depot of the Year for their exceptional service delivery. Employee numbers in the depot have doubled in the past few years, they were praised for consistently going the extra mile attending to customers, ensuring their needs are met at all times. The teams’ forward-thinking and collaboration was especially commended, recognising their respect for fellow employees and customers, playing a crucial role within the local community. Brian Nolan, Joe Carroll, Darren Carroll, Damien Lynch and Patrick Sherry accepted the award on behalf of the Drogheda team.

Bus Éireann driver John O’ Neill based in Drogheda was also recognised for his ‘Bright Idea’, in creating a hub for CPR/First Aid Responders within Bus Éireann, ensuring employee safety and wellbeing.

“2022 has been an exceptionally busy year for Bus Éireann with passenger numbers at an all-time high. I want to recognise the outstanding contribution of Bus Éireann employees in connecting people with who and what matters to them throughout the year,” said Stephen Kent, Chief Executive Officer, Bus Éireann.

“The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services and for their colleagues. Bus Éireann operates in every corner of the country with city and town services, inter-city and inter-regional routes provided by Expressway, rural stage carriage services and our extensive school transport network. The GEM awards provide the perfect opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the continued dedication and performance of our staff who consistently ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers and for their colleagues, I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2022.’’

According to a KPMG report last year, Bus Éireann employs 132 people who live in County Louth and transports 4,111 primary and post primary students on school transport in Louth each school day.