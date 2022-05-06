Louth

Drogheda BIDS bringing a bit of buzz back to the town centre

Special Feature: Drogheda Recovering from Covid

Drogheda BIDS CEO, Trevor Connolly. Expand

Niamh McGovern

As people return to the town centre in huge numbers, Drogheda BIDs expect the trend to continue with a new initiative of pop up acts every Saturday that will bring colour, vibrancy and sound to Drogheda.

Trevor Connolly, Chief Executive Officer at Drogheda BIDs highlighted the work he and his team have carried out over the last two years, battling the impacts of Covid on the town.

