Drogheda BIDS bringing a bit of buzz back to the town centre

As people return to the town centre in huge numbers, Drogheda BIDs expect the trend to continue with a new initiative of pop up acts every Saturday that will bring colour, vibrancy and sound to Drogheda.

Trevor Connolly, Chief Executive Officer at Drogheda BIDs highlighted the work he and his team have carried out over the last two years, battling the impacts of Covid on the town.

“It’s those little one percent changes. What we’re trying to do is from the ground up. Each project, we hope, is having a positive effect,” said Mr Connolly.

Collaborating with the County Council, The Arts Chamber and Tidy Towns, BIDs have managed to build stronger stakeholder relationships and bring people closer together, uniting the town.

Detailing the support provided to retail and businesses alike throughout Covid, he noted the investment in footfall counters, which were installed in ten locations in May of last year, ensuring the BIDS team now “have measurable data.”

"From the first of February to the end of March we have seen an uplift of between 30-42 percent across all of our footfall counters, indicating that people are coming out of hibernation.

Data shows that footfall is up 27,000 in some areas, while in others it has jumped to 34,000.

“It’s great to see people coming back into town,” added Mr Connolly. He noted that with the addition of the double bank holiday weekend on St Patrick’s Day saw a significant boost across the hospitality sector.

“In terms of retail, there is always going to be different peak periods. We hope the likes of the Spring/Summer season will give a great boost to some of the retailing sector, whether its fashion, health and beauty, people are starting to invest in that again.

Over the past 15 months there has been over 250,000 LoveDrogheda gift cards sold throughout the region. The significant thing about these cards is that they capture and retain spend only in Drogheda.

"Because when people shop local, there’s the local multiplier effect which is up to 2.5. That’s one of the things we’re very proud of in the BID because we offer it free of charge to the businesses, there are no commission charges for them. Some other gift cards would charge up to 10 percent. We want to ensure the retailer keeps 100 percent of the money that is spent in their store to help support and retain local employment.”

In an effort to understand human behaviour following harsh restrictions, Drogheda BIDs has carried out a number of different surveys including a commuter survey where they measured how many people would be seeking to retain a split working week, working from home and supporting the local community.

“One of the questions we asked was ‘throughout Covid have you got more involved in the local community?’ And it was a resounding yes.”

Mr Connolly explained that the data collected showed that some people were dedicating between two to six hours, while others were dedicating between six and ten hours a week into their local community. Previously, these persons were unable to do so as they were outside of the town working from 6:30/7am and would not return until 7pm.

"Some of them were strangers in their own town.”

Drogheda BIDs have also collaborated with the Droichead Arts Centre for their Mural Project.

“We’re looking to try and draw tourism into the town via the logical urban arts trail. We’re trying to link with Newgrange and get some of that business as such. There’s 300,000-400,000 visitors a year that come through Newgrange, if we can even get five percent of that into our town through a dedicated tour, that would be great."

Perhaps a result of Covid, smaller, independent shops have become a trend, “I think there’s a new appreciation for locally owned stores and businesses and they’ve got great support.

An addition to the town during Covid was the hugely successful parklets. A collaboration between the NTA, Louth County Council and BIDs, local businesses were engaged and appropriate spaces were selected allowing a coffee culture to build throughout the town.

“People can sit out on the street and hear that hustle and bustle. It becomes cosmopolitan.

“We just have to apply for a section 254 license on an annual basis. I think the local authority see the benefit that it brings to the streets too. They’re managed by the premises that they’re connected to or in close proximity too. We also have a look at the maintenance on a quarterly basis to make sure they don’t fall into disrepair.”