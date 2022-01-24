Drogheda behind Charlie Bird every step of the way

Drogheda's message of support for Charlie Bird courtesy of Drogheda Dolls, Anthony Murphy and the kids from St Paul's NS,

The town of Drogheda has thrown its support behind Charlie Bird’s fundraising efforts, and has the photographic evidence to prove it!

Drogheda Doll’s founder Natalie Kelly leapt into action when she heard the RTE reporter’s plea for people to join him in his walks for motor neurone disease, and wanted to show how the town is behind him every step of the way.

"I was so moved when I heard him speak about his diagnosis, and I wanted to do something to show Drogheda cares,” Natalie explains.

“So I had an idea to show the town from the sky and rope in some students to spell out something special.”

Photographer Anthony Murphy’s drone skills were called in – free of charge – and with the help of St Nicholas GFC, 130 children from St Paul’s NS were able to send a message of support.

"We spelled out words in lights at Highfield, spent an hour writing something on the beach, and had the children standing on the pitch, and they hadn’t a clue what they were spelling,” says Natalie with a laugh. “Charlie saw it on Twitter and said he is coming to the town for a visit to say thank you soon.”

Watch this space!