Drogheda-based cement factory second highest polluter in Ireland

The Irish Cement plant outside Drogheda is the second highest carbon polluter in Ireland, emitting 983,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases last year.

The Platin facility is only behind Dublin Airport, which produced a million tonnes in 2021, in the report which was presented by Climate Trace at the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Another facility in the north east, that of Mannok Cement plant in Co. Cavan was the third largest polluter in the country, with 955 tonnes.

The independent data comes primarily from measurements collected by 300 EU, American and Chinese satellites, more than 11,000 land, air and sea-based sensors, as well as the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

According to the RTE news website, ‘all of these three facilities individually put more climate-changing pollution into the atmosphere than the traffic on Dublin's road network in 2021, which according to new data bank was fourth and the source of 773,000 tonnes of emissions’.

The fifth, sixth and seventh sources of Irish greenhouse gas emissions were the Limerick Cement plant, the Whitegate oil refinery in Cork and the Corrib gas field respectively.

These were followed on the league table by the cement plant at Kinnegad, Co Westmeath and Shannon Airport.

The Climate Trace website was launched by former US vice president Al Gore at this week's Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.