Drogheda and Laytown rail fares due to be reviewed

The NTA is to review fares for commuters in Drogheda and Laytown.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) Chief Executive has confirmed that expensive train fares from Drogheda and Laytown into Dublin are under review, with the aim of bringing prices down.

Labour TD Ged Nash said, “I met with the NTA CEO and senior staff in April and as communicated at the time they told me that they are committed to reviewing high train fares for commuters and day tickets from Drogheda and Laytown stations.

“They are engaged in what they have termed a full, distance-based study to help them determine what is a fair, distance-based fare structure for all train fares in areas within commuting distance of the capital.

“We know only too well that commuters and those buying daily tickets in Drogheda and East Meath have been treated poorly and unfairly from a price point of view.

“The case for Drogheda and Laytown to be included in the ‘short-hop’ commuter zone with ticket prices more in line with the rates charged for travel from Greystones into Dublin is an open and shut one.

“When the review is completed the report will go to Minister Eamon Ryan for his consideration with a decision then to be made by government.

“I have argued time and again for the area to be included in the Short Hop Zone but my instinct tells me that while the report may propose fare reductions for the area, the chances of FG, FF and the Green Party putting our stations into the cheaper Short Hop Zone may be remote.

“In my view the principal reason for the lack of parity with stations such as Greystones is the fact that the Dundalk to Dublin line is a cash cow with local rail users forced to pay way over the odds to travel into the city.

“I want to see fairer fares and for that to be delivered the government will have to raise the subsidy for Irish Rail.

“This will have to be done anyway in order to attract more commuters onto public transport. This makes environmental sense and in the long run it should make economic sense too.”