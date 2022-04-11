Drogheda and Ardee to host Sinn Fein Easter commemorations

Sinn Féin in Drogheda will hold its annual Easter commemoration to remember those who fought in 1916 and also all those who gave their lives in the pursuit of Irish Freedom.

The parade will assemble at 12 o’clock on Easter Sunday, April 17th outside St. Peter’s Church on West Street before marching to the republican monument on the Marsh Rd.

This year there will also be a wreath-laying in Ardee at the monument to remember Sean O’Carroll and Patrick Tierney on Easter Saturday morning at 10.30am. O’Carroll and Tierney were murdered by the Black and Tans in 1920.

All are welcome to attend both events.

“We have all had a tough couple of years so this will be an opportunity for Republicans once again to gather together to remember those republican revolutionaries who, in 1916 took on the might of the British empire and asserted in arms Ireland’s right to independence,” said a spokesperson for Louth Sinn Féin. “We will also honour those who died in the cause of Irish freedom in every decade before and since 1916. Irish Unity is moving ever closer so I would encourage as many people possible to join in the commemoration, to celebrate 1916 and promote the ideal of Irish unity and independence”.

Participants are encouraged to ‘wear their Easter Lily with pride’.

"it is not only a symbol of remembrance of of our patriot dead but also of our enduring commitment to the cause for which they gave their lives and also a promise of a brighter future,” they added.