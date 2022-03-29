Drogeda mum sending love to Mothers of Ukraine through special TLT gig

“As a mum myself, I thought of all the mothers arriving to Ireland with their children from Ukraine, and wanted to do something to help.”

Award-winning Meath singer/songwriter Maria Butterly is holding a star-studded concert called Mothers for Ukraine in the TLT on Wednesday April 13th, where she will be joined onstage by stars like Donal Lunny, Paddy Glackin, Bill Shanly, Sean Keane, Vladamir Jablakov and our own St Peter’s Male Voice Choir.

"Like many people I watched the news and thought what can I do? I can’t fight, but I can sing,” said Maria, who is originally from Laytown, and has family in Drogheda, Duleek and Ardee. “So it has taken me the last few weeks of literally ringing about 40 musicians in my contacts book and we have gathered a great line-up, but there still might be room for one or two more on stage.”

In fact, what Maria would really love it to get some local Ukrainian musicians on board, to lend an authentic touch to the event.

"I’m hoping to have members of the local Ukrainian community as special guests, and it would be wonderful to have a musician or singer play something traditional on the night,” adds Maria, who will play with her own house band on the night. “The people of Drogheda have already been so supportive, and I’m sure they will come together on the night to raise as much money as they can.”

Maria has already taken to the stage with her first appearances of 2022 in the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre of Co Dublin, where she officially launched her latest work ‘Hero’ produced by Bill Shanley.

In fact, the single has already been adopted as a bit of an anthem for the Ukrainian conflict, and is receiving a lot of airplay.

“Music has the power to connect with people. ‘Hero’ is another example of that,” adds Maria. “A lot of my songs are inspired from true stories. Some are my own, and some – like this one – are inspired by others.”

A multi-instrumentalist, self taught on guitar, mandolin & piano, Maria is a renowned vocalist, musician and recording artist, and can be contacted on info@mariabutterly.com or 087 2783098.

Tickets for the event priced €22.50 are available on www.thetlt.ie.