Drogeda mum sending love to Mothers of Ukraine through special TLT gig

Popular singer/songwriter Maria Butterly is holding a special fundraising concert in the TLT for Ukraine.

Donal Lunny and Paddy Glackin are just two of the all-star line-up on the Mothers of Ukraine concert on Wednesday April 13th.

St Peter's Male Voice Choir will appear on the bill at Mothers of Ukraine in the TLT on Wednesday April 13th.

Vladamir Jablakov will join Maria and friends on the bill.

Alison Comyn

“As a mum myself, I thought of all the mothers arriving to Ireland with their children from Ukraine, and wanted to do something to help.”

Award-winning Meath singer/songwriter Maria Butterly is holding a star-studded concert called Mothers for Ukraine in the TLT on Wednesday April 13th, where she will be joined onstage by stars like Donal Lunny, Paddy Glackin, Bill Shanly, Sean Keane, Vladamir Jablakov and our own St Peter’s Male Voice Choir.

