Dream come true for Rachel as ‘Menopause Kitchen’ cookbook published

Rachel Graham with her new book, 'The Menopause Kitchen'.

Food is Rachel Graham’s passion. Some of her earliest memories are of cooking with her grandmother in Dublin.

Having worked in the food industry for over a quarter century, Rachel’s dream has come true with the publication of her cookbook ‘The Menopause Kitchen’.

It’s a book born out of her own experience as a chef, nutritionist and working mother, and her mission to empower women to use food as a tool for healthy living.

The story begins when Rachel and her husband Victor, both Dubliners, moved to Dundalk when they returned to Ireland in 2006, having lived in Germany for several years.

“We loved Mediterranean type food and set up Eno as a cafe and wine bar in Crowe Street. It was small and really, really popular and people still tell me they absolutely loved it. It got so busy that we needed to grow and took over what had been Rosso in Roden Place and that became Eno restaurant.

“It grew from 23 seats to over 80 seats which was a big step up, and we also opened up the first floor which we made into a cocktail and tapas lounge.”

It was little wonder that she often felt tired and stressed out. She was working as a chef in the busy kitchen as well as raising two young children.

Although she didn’t realise it at the time, she was experiencing common symptoms of the menopause.

Then “very suddenly and tragically I lost my mother. She had melanoma and died very quickly. It was an absolute shock to the system that made me reconsider everything that I was doing,” she recalls.

Rachel says she found that the physical demands that she was making on her body were too much and she began to reappraise her life.

“I wanted to stay working with food, it was still my passion so I decided to return to education, to go back to college.”

She did just that, while continuing to work in the restaurant and juggling all the demands of looking after two children with a busy schedule of activities.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my husband,” she says.

She spent four years studying at the College of Naturopathic Medicine in Dublin.

“It’s a University of London certified course with its own campus at Griffith College.”

Going back to college was “a massive change from running a food business,” she recalls but she loved the focus on nutrition and the important role which food plays in our health.

Suddenly, she began to realise that the symptoms she had been experiencing were down to the menopause.

“Ten years ago, out of the blue, my menopause hit me. I was 43 years old and it seemed my health was changing for the worst from one day to the next,” she writes in the introduction of her book ‘The Menopause Kitchen’, which was launched last week.

“Now that I look back, I realise that several symptoms had actually been affecting me for a while – a few years probably – but I didn’t connect the dots that this was, in fact, menopause.”

Having graduated as nutritional therapist, Rachel went on to qualify as a medicinal chef in 2018, and more recently became an accredited menopause education from the British Menopause Charity.

Eagar to share the knowledge that she had gained about the benefits of healthy eating and nutrition, she began operating out of a room in a GP’s practice in Blackrock, with a special focus on women’s health and the menopause.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic started and the world changed.

“I gave up my room in the practice so they could have more space, thinking it would only be for two or three months.”

As the world closed down, Rachel went online, launching her own website Rachel Graham Nutrition at www.rachelgraham.ie

It was also during lockdown that she decided to write a cookbook.

“It began as a side project and grew from there. It started with recipes and then I began writing about the different nutrients that we need to optimise for our health and lifestyle, particularly in regard to the menopause.”

Having heard from writers how difficult it can be to get a publishing deal, Rachel decided to self-publish her book.

“It was released in September 2022 in time for World Menopause Month in October.”

Then the story takes on a fairy-tale element.

“Within two weeks of me self-publishing it, somebody handed a copy of my book to the editor of Gill Books.”

The Irish publishing house then got in touch with her, telling her they loved her book and wanted to publish it.

“It was incredibly exciting! I worked with the team at Gill since January and essentially I wrote the book twice, as I added more content and they re-shot all the images,” she says, expressing her gratitude to the entire team.

“I’m delighted with it,” she says of the book, which was launched in Dublin last Tuesday, July 4.

Rather than being laid out in the style of a traditional cookery book, with soups and starters, followed by main courses and then deserts, Rachel laid it out according to what she calls the Meno 8 nutrients.

“The whole book is about the Meno 8 nutrients and the role they play in maintaining good health as we age.”

As women go through the menopause, they not only have to contend with a range of symptoms including hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings, anxiety and problems with memory and concentration, they are also at risk for a number of serious conditions.

These include cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“I call these the Big Four, as they are serious, chronic health conditions that have the potential to shorten our lives,” Rachel says.

However, on the positive side, she says that people can take control and reduce their risk by making lifestyle choices which include good nutrition.

‘The Menopause Kitchen’ contains over 100 recipes that address the nutritional needs of women at a time when their hormones are changing, although everyone can benefit from the healthy dishes.

“Every single recipe has been nutritionally analysed to track not only the Meno 8 nutrients but another eight nutrients as well, and includes at-a-glance information about everything from vitamins to fibre.”

The book also includes suggested meal plans for both meat eaters and vegetarians.

“Anyone can use the recipes,” says Rachel. “Actually my daughter who is 21, has the book with her in London and is using it. “

She loves what she calls the ripple effect of women cooking healthy meals for themselves and their husband and families benefitting from them.

‘The Menopause Kitchen’ is available in all good book shops and is on sale in Roe River Books, Park Street, and Easons, Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk. Rachel will be signing copies of the book in Roe River Books on Saturday July 15 at 2.30pm