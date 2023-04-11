Drawings show potential of new public realm project for Carlingford

View of New Gateway Civic Space looking south towards Tourist Office (Taaffes Castle to right of view)

Louth County Council has revealed details of a vision for Carlingford which would radically transform the north Louth village for the benefit of both residents and visitors.

Councillors, who were briefed on the Living in Carlingford/Visiting Carlingford strategy at the monthly meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, were told that funding will have to be secured before the proposals can be enacted.

The briefing by consultants RPS Group Limited comes ahead of the proposal being submitted for Part 8 planning later this month, with public consultation in May, and a decision due in July.

The five main objectives of the strategy are to improve the key area of arrival in the village, carry out public realm improvements to streets and spaces within historic walled townscape, the development of plans for traffic management, cohesive signage and orientation, and casual trading.

The meeting heard that the vision is based on three distinct character areas that have been identified in the village: the Gateway, where the tennis courts are presently located; the Town Square in the centre of the village; and a recreational zone which will incorporate the existing green area and carpark on the southern approach to the village.

A key feature of the plan is to reconnect the village with the harbour and to reduce traffic speed in the village.

This will see the car park being moved from its current location beside the tourist office and the elimination of ‘herring bone’ parking along the R173. A new car park will be located on the southern approach to Carlingford.

While a number of car parking spaces will be removed from the village, the plan provides for 148 car parking spaces, an increase of 91 on the current number.

The new car park will be an eleven minute walk into the village and the tennis courts will also be relocated to this area, with two new courts.

This will facilitate the re-development of the existing car park and adjoining green space into a recreational zone, which would be a safe area for families, and include with a flexible space suitable for events.

The Gateway, which incorporates the existing tennis courts, is envisaged as ‘the front door to Carlingford’ . It will be a welcoming place for meeting and gathering, with a ethos of pedestrian and cyclists first and local traffic access only. It will also include an events space.

Both the recreational zone and Gateway will be connected by a new promenade and greenway on the village side of the R173, with linkages to the village centre.

The Town Square is seen as being the commercial heart of the village as well as an area for outdoor dining, gathering/meeting and entertainment, with traffic access limited to weekdays. Footpaths will be widened and provision made for disabled parking.

The plan allows for temporary road closures for events which was favoured rather than the permanent closure of the streets to vehicular traffic.

It is also suggested that the D’Arcy Magee memorial be moved from its present location to a more central location.

The plan also details how large scale canopies, wheelchair accessible picnic tables, water features, feature lighting, and way finding paving will made the village more attractive for local residents and visitors alike.

There is also an emphasis on sustainability and biodiversity.

Councillors broadly welcomed the plan with Cllr Antoin Watters saying “It looks very good.” He felt that hat a lot of the changes being proposed were badly needed. He welcomed the proposals for outdoor dining and the additional parking, saying was good that cars would no longer be able to park along the main road.

He also highlighted the need for the Council to keep the local community informed of the planning process and time line.

Cllr Maeve Yore suggested that the paving be made of non-slip materials. She also asked who was going to manage the exclusion of cars at the weekend and if the Council had liaised with the causal traders.

Cllr Sean Kelly said that connectivity was key, pointing that a lot of visitors to Carlingford are elderly people and he feared that the new car park could be ‘a step too far’ for them. He was also concerned that the sunken flower beds could be vandalised or strewn with litter, given the popularity of the village with stags and hens at the weekends.

The proposal would make Carlingford more attractive to a wider clientele which might lead to stags and hens going somewhere else, said Cllr Marianne Butler.

While the main goal of the plan was to connect the village with the seafront, she felt that the busy road was going to be an obstacle.

Senior Executive Officer Olivia McCormack described it as “a very exciting project, a sea-change to what Carlingford is.”

She stressed that there was no funding for the project as yet, cautioning

“We need to hold our horses and not get too excited,”

She explained that they will be going to the detailed design stage and seeking funding once planning is completed.

“We want to create and area for the community as well as visitors so that they will have a village they are proud of.”

She added that they were liaising with the casual traders and will all stakeholders.

Questioned as to the cost of the project, she said that while she could give a ballpark figure, with inflation and construction costs, that will have changed by the time they come to doing the work.