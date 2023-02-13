Drawda mural ‘Etain’ is officially the best in Ireland in competition

We may not have the best mural in the world, but have the best one in Ireland!

The results are in for Street Art Cities best of 2022 global competition and Muralist Nina Valkhoff’s “Étaín” mural has placed 38th out of 100 of the Best Murals across the globe! However, there is still cause for celebration as the mural has ranked highest out of the four Irish nominations

Street Art Cities is the largest street art community in the world.

Forgotten buildings, laneways and entire urban areas can lend themselves to colour and vibrant storytelling when murals are installed and used to ignite old stories, as is the case with Étaín and the five other mythological murals that make up the DRAWDA Urban Art Project.

Nina’s mural is part of the DRAWDA multidisciplinary public arts programme, launched in Drogheda, Co. Louth between November 2021, and April 2022, culminating in an Urban Art Trail throughout Drogheda that focuses on key figures and moments from our mythological past.

The first strand was the creation of six outdoor murals by local, national and international artists, with the first mural by artist Ciaran Dunlevy, from Drogheda leading on the story of Fionn MacCumhaill and the Salmon of Knowledge on the Fitzwilliam Court building in Dyer St. The second mural on Meat Market Lane is by Nina, a painter/muralist from Rotterdam. Nina took inspiration from the story of Étaín, the heroine of Tochmarc Étaíne, one of the oldest and richest stories of our Mythological Cycle. The third mural, at Abbey Lane is of Boann, Godess of the Boyne by Lula Goce (Spain). Mural number four Dagda, the leader of the Tuatha Dé Danann has taken pride of place on Laurence St and is by Muralist/Painter Russ, from France. AERO, also from France, has painted the story of Ireland’s famous bard, poet and judge of the Milesians, Amergin. This mural can be seen at Drogheda Port beside Goodwood Fuels. FRIZ, a visual artist currently based in Bangor, Co. Down, has completed the story of The Morrígan down on Patrick St!