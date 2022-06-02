Dragon Gavin selling off some of his Den with 25-acre auction

25 acres at New Haggard Lane, as part of the Kilsharvan estate in Co Meath, are being auctioned on June 8th.

Orlaith Carmody and Gavin Duffy will remain in Kilsharvan House, while some lands are auctioned off.

Whilst deciding to take their beautiful home Kilsharvan House off the market and remain, local couple Gavin Duffy and Orlaith Carmody are disposing of 25 acres of land near Bellewstown racecourse.

TF Potterton in Trim is handling the auction, which will take place on Wednesday June 6th.

According to the auctioneer the versatile land has been maintained in good heart, is in a high state of fertility and suitable for any type of farming.

“It produced a fine crop of potatoes in 2021 and is currently under winter wheat,” he said.

Laid out in two divisions fenced by mature hedgerows, the holding has frontage to Newhaggard Lane and to the River Nanny that forms part of the boundary.

“Basically, we changed our minds about selling Kilsharvan as couldn’t tear ourselves away from this lovely part of the world,” says Orlaith, who runs Gavin Duffy & Associates along with her husband and business partner, Dragons' Den investor Gavin.

“We had seven interested parties in the house, which came down to two in the end. We were about to accept an offer from the highest bidder, a strong offer well above the guide, when COVID hit and things ground to a halt. Then we spent a fabulous few months during lockdown here with the family, perhaps fully appreciating the property all over again. In addition, our business changed completely, with most of our training and coaching work moving online, so it made complete sense to reverse our decision to move to Dublin and to stay on at Kilsharvan, which we are absolutely delighted about”.

The couple is now streamlining the lands to make it more manageable into the future, and are selling 25 acres at New Haggard Lane, close to Bellewstown racecourse,

There has been much comment recently about people wanting to escape the city and purchase in the country and this holding has views of the Kilsharvan Mill, fishing rights on the river Nanny, and a good history of planning in the area,” adds Orlaith. “As you know, local needs apply when looking for planning permission on one acre, but when the holding is 25 acres or more there is better flexibility from the planners, as there is a view that whoever buys may engage in agri business or tourism related ventures, which this land really lends itself to”.

The land is completely separate from the main Kilsharvan estate, and stand alone. It goes to auction with Thomas Potterton in Trim on Wednesday June 8. It is guided at €300,000 to €320,000. More details on https://www.realestatealliance.ie/rea-te-potterton.