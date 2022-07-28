Double musical delighted raises thousands for Tredagh Lodge

The Tredagh Lodge fundraising committee would like to say a huge thank to the organisers and guests at two recent concerts, the proceeds of which went to their Alzheimer’s Daycare Centre.

The Tredagh Singers put on a magnificent show to raise funds for the Drogheda Alzheimer branch at St Peter’s Church, Peter Street.

Highlighted by outstanding choral renditions of the Beatles classic ‘’Yesterday’’ and the ‘80s Toto hit ‘’Africa’’, among many others, the night was a memorable one.

It was the Group’s first concert since Covid and was very well attended and enjoyed by all.

Ann Shortt of Drogheda Alzheimer’s branch said they were indebted to the singers who put on a terrific show which raised €3,200 for the centre.

A raffle on the night raised €845, making a grand total of €4,045 for the Alzheimer cause.

’This was a brilliant show which enthralled the appreciative audience,” said fundraising co-ordinator Ann Shorrt.

Meanwhile another successful concert was held in the Church of Ireland on July 15th, when the talented young accordions from Duleek were joined by a host of other musicians, some of whom had travelled from as far as Berlin.

All-female choir Schola Hyberniae were delighted to have taken part on the concert.

"We had a fabulous time at St Peter's in Drogheda and you could hear a pin drop during our presentation of the beautiful bicinia 'O Maria, mater pia' and the electricity from the audience was palpable during our 'Stella Splendens’, they said. “Thank you to all who came and supported this evening of music and this very worthy cause. And congratulations to Irene D'Arcy, who made her chant debut with us as both choral chanter and soloist! Now that's called a baptism of fire.”

Ann once again thanked everyone for their efforts.

“We were happy to be involved with the Royal Meath According orchestra, and welcome the Orchestra Musika Akkordia from Berlin who received a standing ovation,” added Ann. “Once again Drogheda displayed their musical talents through song and performance. Tredagh Lodge is so grateful for the support we received during this charity concert”.