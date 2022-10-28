Don’t tell the bride as The Wedding hits Droichead stage

St. Brigid’s Drama Group is back treading the boards with a follow-up production to the highly entertaining “The Hag” which had its very successful second run performance earlier this year. “The Wedding”, once again written and directed by local playwright Ogie Harmon, is to be performed for five nights in the Droichead Arts Centre on November 15th-19th (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8 pm nightly. A strong combination of stage experience and new talent has been brought together for this St. Brigid’s production. The cast consists of almost all previous players of “The Hag”, but also, with an additional number of colourful characters included, there are many new faces to be seen on stage this time along with more familiar ones from previous St. Brigid’s productions. The plot of “The Wedding” centres around Mary and Joe, who having seen their respective hen and stag parties go up in smoke, had hoped their wedding day at least would be a rip roaring success. Unfortunately for the ill fated couple and guests nothing could be further from the truth as a series of unforeseen incidents and personality clashes threaten to beset the event. As the play unfolds its trail of upsets to the happy couple’s hopes, we encounter unexpectedly sober groomsmen, intoxicated parents, disgruntled siblings, names confusion, power blackouts, a run of mysteriously missing items, an apparently miraculous happening, an overly-curious priest and a highly stressed hotel manageress to mention but a few, all of which culminate in nuptials like you’ve never known! Booking for this St. Brigid’s production is already very brisk showing that there is a very healthy appetite in Drogheda for amateur drama that aims to give their audience a good night’s entertainment or put more simply “a great laugh!” Only a limited number of seats remain available so for any would-be audience members a prompt R.S.V.P. to the Droichead Arts Centre booking office is urged!