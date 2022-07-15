Don’t miss ‘Homage to Henry’ paying tribute to guitar legend

If you are a fan of the finest blues and rock guitar music, then Saturday July 23rd is a date for your diary.

Paddy Goodwin and The Holy Ghosts make a welcome return to McHugh’s Barrel Venue to pay respects to one of Ireland's greatest musicians in a Homage to Henry.

It is six years since former Wings guitarist – friend and regular performer with Paddy – Henry McCullough died aged 72.

On the occasion of Henry’s birthday on July 21st, Paddy always tried to hold an event in his memory, and this year is no different, thanks to the easing of COVID restrictions.

“I have an incredible line-up of musicians joining me on stage this year, so this is a gig not be missed,” says Paddy, local solicitor and blues legend himself.

"One of the first albums I ever bought was an album by Dr Strangely Strange, and we will have some of the musicians joining us on the night, and founder Tim Booth has been doing the artwork for me.”

Another legend of Irish rock Jim Lockhart will also make a welcome appearance, as well as Victor McCullough.

Henry McCullough played with Joe Cocker at Woodstock, worked at various times with Marianne Faithfull and Donovan, and also appeared on the original cast recording of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Northern Irelander was recruited to join the second version of Wings in 1971, and played on the single of Live and Let Die, before walking out of Wings in July 1973 after clashing with McCartney.

The rift was patched up in later years.

"It’s going to be a hell of a gig, and I’m really excited about it to be honest,” says Paddy. “Doors open at 9pm and with some special guests and surprises, make sure to be early and grab a seat.”