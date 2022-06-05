Don your boater and join in Tony’s annual Bloomsday event

At last year's event were back l-r: Dave O’Neill, Bosco Kiernan, Anthony Weldon, Rúairí Summers and Séan Nulty. Front l-r: Mary Summers, Mary O’Neill, Mary Kiernan, Hazel Spearman, Marie Weldon and Jean McFadden

'Think you're escaping and run into yourself. Longest way round is the shortest way home.' James Joyce, Ulysses.

Fans of James Joyce, or rather his epic Ulysses, are invited to don the appropriate attire and join in a celebration of his famous work, in Laytown, Co Meath.

June 16th is a commemoration and celebration of the life of Irish writer James Joyce, observed annually in Dublin and elsewhere on June 16th, the day his 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904,

And for Joycean Anthony Weldon, it is a chance to don the attire of one of his favourite eras, and celebrate this remarkable novel in song, poetry and even dance.

This year, he is making it a public affair, and people are invited to come along to Gilna’s pub in Laytown at 1pm and join in the fun.

This will be the third year Tony and his friends will mark the occasion and it is always a very enjoyable afternoon.

He said the hardest thing to do in previous years was to keep the numbers down as there is no shortage of local people wanting to mark this special day!

A former hairdresser, Tony's love of all things Joyce stems from his days working in Nassau Street in Dublin.

'I'm going back to the seventies, when you might be heading off to have your lunch and on June 16th, you'd see them all heading for Davy Byrne's and they looked like they were having a great time,' he recalls. 'And then about 15 years ago, I was asked to play Joyce in a film Shem the Penman Sings Again, and that has done very well too.'