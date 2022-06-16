Dominic’s Bridge completion date extended

The deadline for the completion of Dominic’s Bridge is expected to continue throughout August, extended beyond the July 15 deadline.

This comes following a query put forward from Cllr James Byrne at June’s Drogheda Borough meeting.

A Council official confirmed it would be extended, adding that a footpath of 2.5 metres will be installed.

Cllr Byrne also queried when plans and designs for the incoming cycle lanes are expected to be brought before the Council as part of the Active Travel Measures.

It was explained that “main cycle lane,” extending from the Bridge of Peace along to the Train Station is expected to be finalised soon. Once the consultant has finished drawing them up they will then be sent to the NTA for review.

The addition of cycle lanes are expected to see a definite change in how traffic will be managed in the town through the active plan, aiming to encourage people to make use of public transport.

It was explained that through the rerouting of roads, public transport will be a quicker option to getting to a destination than through the use of a private vehicle.