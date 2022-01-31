Domestic abuse ‘didn’t end’ when lockdown lifted: Women’s Aid

Operation Faoiseamh, which launched in 2020 during the first lockdown, has been praised by Women’s Aid Dundalk for “reaching out to women who were known victims of domestic violence.”

Figures published by An Garda Síochána for 2021 showed that they responded to in excess of 48,400 domestic abuse Incidents in 2021 across the country, a 10% increase on 2020.

Locally, the operation was “very welcome”, according to Ann Larkin, Services Manager. "It was a very positive step by An Garda Siochana, especially during a time of isolation, when women at risk were forced to be at home with an abuser.” said Ann.

"Gardai were out very quick in response to the concerns raised during the first few weeks of the lockdown in 2020. That indicated to all of us in domestic abuse services that they were very aware of the potential dangers some women would be in.”

"They were among the first to make domestic violence a priority, and it’s been very welcomed that they have kept the operation going. Even though lockdowns have ended, the number of women seeking help has continued to rise.”

Operation Faoiseamh enabled women, who were faced with domestic abuse, to travel beyond the travel limits set during Covid lockdowns. It began on April 1st 2020 with “the goal of providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse."

A 5th phase of Operation Faoiseamh was carried out up to and over the Christmas period 2021, with a renewed focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders.

The latest figures revealed that between December 8th 2021 and January 5th 2022, a total of 122 prosecutions, specifically related to investigations under Operation Faoiseamh – Phase V commenced.

Detective Chief Superintendent Noonan, GNPSB explained: “A consistent element running through Operation Faoiseamh is that An Garda Síochána continue to reach out and make contact with previous victims of Domestic Abuse to provide reassurance, support and to offer the assistance of local and specialised resources.”

Women’s Aid Dundalk have continued to be a vital local resource for victims of domestic abuse, working with 1,100 individual women last year alone.

"Every year we are seeing these numbers increase. But we have to put all of these figures put into context, as only around 20% of women actually report abuse.”

The horrific murder of a young woman in Tullamore last month put the issue of violence against women under the spotlight, adds Ann.

"Ashling Murphy is one of many women in Ireland to have been murdered by a man. Louth has been no stranger to the violent deaths of women.”

“But the shock this time is being felt deeply by men, many of whom are hearing, and understanding, for the first time what it is really like to be a woman in society today. We heard men saying that they could go out for a run, and not think twice about their safety.”

“But women, even subconsciously, make choices based on how safe or unsafe it might be to go somewhere on their own. We heard women speak up about the need to have the keys ready in their hand before they come to their car, and checking around them.”

She added: “There has been such a conversation since Ashling’s death about how we keep women safe, but we need to change the focus onto the male violence that is being perpetrated.”

"Here was a woman going about her business, who was attacked and murdered by a man. We need to acknowledge that women’s safety it is all of our concern, and it impacts on everyone in society.”

Speaking about Operation Faoiseamh, Detective Chief Superintendent Noonan, GNPSB said: "An Garda Síochána continues to prioritise our response to victims of domestic abuse. Our commitment to vulnerable victims remains resolute. The increase in prosecutions in 2021, both in respect of breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders and for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse, demonstrates that An Garda Síochána have the capacity and resolve to fully investigate domestic abuse offences and to prosecute offenders.”

"The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and frontline Gardaí are available to respond to these crimes and support anyone who needs assistance.”

“I would ask once again, if you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, please make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112.”