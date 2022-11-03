Dolmen Theatre Group return with Arthur Miller classic ‘All My Sons’

Following the success of their production of ‘The Price’ last year, Dolmen Theatre Group return to An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk, with another Arthur Miller classic, ‘All My Sons’.

Widely regarded as the greatest modern American playwright, ‘All My Sons’, was an immediate success for Miller, who had promised to give up writing if it didn’t prove a hit.

Inspired by a news report of how the Wright Aeronautical Corporation had conspired with army inspection officers to approve defective aircraft engines destined for military use, the play highlights the high cost which an ordinary family pay for their belief in the American Dream.

Parents Joe and Kate Keller are still reeling from the fact that their youngest son Larry never returned home from the Second World War.

While Kate lives in denial, hoping that he will one day be found, their other son Chris is planning on marrying the girl next door Ann Deevers, who was Larry’s sweetheart before the war.

Joe, however, is living with a secret – a secret which saw his former business partner and Ann’s father Steve go to prison.

As the characters gather in the Kellers’ backyard, where an apple tree planted in memory of Larry has been blown down by a storm, their lives are torn apart as the past is revealed.

The play was a huge success on Broadway, winning the Drama Critics' Award for Best New Play in 1947 and establishing Miller as a leading voice in American theatre.

Gerry Roddy, who is directing this production, says that the group are “excited to bring this moving powerful family drama and the first great play from Miller to Dundalk audiences.”

Dolmen stalwart Matt Murphy plays the role of Joe Keller, with Aine Corcoran as his wife Kate.

This marks Aine’s first role with Dolmen since she appeared in ‘The Playboy of the Western World’ in 1991 after which she moved to Sligo. Now back living in Dundalk, she returns to the stage the same time of year as she left.

Jane Fee plays Anne Deevers, with Niall McCann as Chris Keller.

Sean Whelan plays Anne’s brother George, a successful lawyer and war veteran, realises that his father is innocent and is angry at the Kellers for deceiving him.

The Kellers’ friends Jim and Sue Bayliss are played by Brian Halpin and Melissa Casey, while Pat Kerley and Anja Schille play the young couple Frank and Lynda Lubey.

Luca Whelan makes his debut with the group as eight-year old Bart.

The set-design for the play is by Ultan Hodgers, with Nessa Toale as stage manager, assisted by Claire Murphy. Aine Corcoran is in charge of costumes, with Sarah McCann doing make-up and Hazel Murphy looking after hair.

The set construction is by Ultan Hodgers and Gerry Roddy, with Eoin Hannaway and Ultan Hodgers responsible for lighting design. Karyn McCooey is in charge of sound, Niall McCooey is the lighting technician, Ellen Hodgers the technical assistant.

‘All My Sons’ opens on Wednesday November 2nd for four nights, curtain up at 8pm.

Tickets, priced €12 on Wednesday night and €16 thereafter, plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket, can be booked by calling into the box office at An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, by phone at 042 9332332, or on line at www.antain.ie