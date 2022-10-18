Doireann lands role in Toy Show The Musical

Doireann McNally from the Point Road, Dundalk has got a leading role in Toy Show - the Musical

"Better than an elephant for Christmas!” eleven year old Doireann McNally declared when asked to give her reaction to the news that she has landed the leading role of Nell in ‘Toy Show -The Musical’

She, and two other girls, were selected out of hundreds of girls from all across Ireland who auditioned earlier to play the lead role in this brand-new, original Irish musical at The Convention Centre Dublin, opening December 10, 2022.

Doireann, who is from the Point Road, Dundalk, will be sharing the role along with Ceola Dunne, from Dunsany, Co Meath, and Clare Keely from Craigavon, Co Armagh.

They join the adult cast of Jamie Beamish, Clare Barrett, and Anna Healy, with full company rehearsals starting at the end of October.

Getting this role is a dream come true for Doireann, who first appeared on the 2019 The Toy Show. She was invited back to The Late, Late Show for a second time the following year when she joined Irish Women in Harmony as they performed their Christmas song in aid of ISPCC Childline.

She was back in the RTE studios in June as details of The Toy Show The Musical were revealed, when she was among the children invited to join Grammy-nominated composer and singer RuthAnne Cunningham as she sang the lead song from the new show entitled ‘All the Same’.

The Late Late Toy Show has become a singular phenomenon in modern Irish culture. Much more than a television show, the night itself heralds the official ‘start of Christmas’ across Ireland when generations watch together for a truly special celebration of children, great toys and much more!

This new musical tells the story of 12-year-old Nell, who is preparing for one of the biggest nights of the year – watching the annual Late Late Toy Show on RTÉ.

She is determined to recreate her mother’s favourite Toy Show traditions, but not everyone wants to remember the past. Even worse, disaster strikes, placing the entire show in jeopardy, and Nell and her friends must find a way to keep everyone’s favourite festive TV show alive.

While Doireann appeared on the Late, Late Show on which details of the show were announced, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that the would get the part.

She attended the auditions along with hundreds of other hopefuls and actually at a summer camp when her mum Taragh called to tell her the good news.

"She found out on July 5, after submitting a tape and then three rounds of face to face auditions in Dublin,” said Taragh,

"I was jumping up and down in excitement and I was crying,” said Doireann.

It was a huge secret for the family to keep and Taragh said they are relieved that they can now share the big news with everyone.

"We were really looking forward to the launch night.”

Rehearsals get underway at the end of October, and Doireann, who is in sixth class in Kilsaran National School is planning on using the homework passes which her teacher Mr Finnegan printed out last week has taken part in several productions locally, including shows by Dundalk Musical Society and S.O.N.G,

She is also a member of the From the Top Theatre School and was in Drogheda’s Christmas panto ‘Aladdin’ in the TLT last Christmas. Recently, she starred in Born 2 Perform Stage School’s production of ‘Matilda – the Musical’ in the Iontas Theatre Castleblayney.

Doireann has also appeared in several advertisements, recorded her first ad for the Road Safety Authority when she was just four years of age. Last year she featured in Arnotts Christmas campaign.

Toy Show The Musical will run from December 10 until December 31 at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Tickets priced from €25 are on sale from Ticketsolve. Go to rte.ie/toyshowthemusical for ticketing information and to purchase.