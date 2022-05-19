Doing the Wee County proud at Pride of Place Awards

Blackrock was a joint runner-up in the Island and Coastal Communities in the Pride of Place awards

The House, Cox's Demesne, receiving their award as winners in the Community Wellbeing category of the Pride of Place competition

There were great celebrations in Killarney on Monday night as Louth’s two entrants in the Pride of Place awards did the Wee County proud.

The House, Cox’s Demesne, which hosts the Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group, were the winners in the Community Wellbeing category, while Blackrock were joint runners-up in the Island and Coastal Communities category.

This was a tremendous achievement for both groups who had to demonstrate pride of their place, partnership with their local authority and inclusivity of the community at large by way of presentation on their activities to a judging panel.

The IPB Pride of Place Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony in association with Co-operation Ireland normally take place in November but were put back due to the pandemic.

It the largest competition recognising and celebrating community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services, Louth County Council, said, “It has been a pleasure for Louth County Council to work with both nominees over the years and we are extremely proud of their many achievements.