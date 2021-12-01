Do Not Consume Notice for Louth areas

Irish Water releases Do Not Consume Notice to Castlebellingham, Dunleer and Annagassan

Irish water have released an Do Not Consume Notice alert to the Louth areas in Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Anngassan and surrounding areas following an issue with the treatment plant.

This comes from consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), and Louth County Council, in order to protect the health of 3,995 customers supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Supply.

The water is not safe for consumption or the preparation of foods, but is safe for hygiene and use in washing machines and dishwashers. Irish Water stated it is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.

Irish Water wishes to reassure their customers that Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working in partnership with Louth County Council to life the Do Not Consume Notice.

Important to note is that this a not a ‘Boil Water Notice’. Boiling and cooling the water is not a suitable measure to make this water safe to consume.”

This notice does not apply to other areas or water schemes in County Louth.

Public Health advice states that this water should not be used for drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation, or feeding infants.

The water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing, and washing of laundry and utensils.