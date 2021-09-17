DkIT Students Union President welcome fact that ‘Normal student life coming back’

Katie Ryan and Caitlin Connor, Student Union, DkIT with a group who attended the second year students induction day at DkIT. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Second year students who attended social at the square and induction day at DkIT. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

“They are just about to begin their second year in college, but many of them have never even met each other before,” said DkIT Students Union President Christopher O’Neill at the ‘Social in the Square’ event for students on campus last week.

He added: “For most of them this will have been their very first taste of college life, even though they are now in second year, which is very strange,” added Christopher.

“We decided to get involved with this event to welcome back our students to the campus, and give them a feel what campus life is like here DkIT.”

The COVID pandemic led to almost all college lectures and learning going virtual since March 2020.

For this year’s second year cohort, it will have been an especially turbulent 18 months as most would have seen their Leaving Cert exams impacted before facing into their first year in college off campus.

“They had a four hour induction last September I think, and apart from that they haven’t really spent any time together in person for the last year,” said Christopher.

“Chatting to them at this event, I know the majority felt they had missed out on their first year. Sitting in a room in a front of a laptop all day isn’t what college life is meant to be about at all, so we’re delighted to give them this big welcome back.”

The aptly named ‘Social at The Square’ took place in the open air civic space on campus, and saw the beginning of student life gradually returning to normal, said Christopher.

‘We had plenty of activities on the day, including some food trucks, coffee, treats, music and more. It was great fun, and it felt good to see students bringing a bit of buzz back to the campus again.”

‘There are so many clubs and societies here at DkIT, lots of opportunities for students to try different things, even apart from their academic work, so we’re thrilled that a lot more events can maybe get up and running again for this year’s students.”

The Students Union are also busy planning for a range of events over the coming months, including the long awaited ‘Freshers Week’ set to take place in October.

‘It will be the first event in two years, so we‘re really excited. It went virtual in 2020, but it’s great to be planning lots of live events again, and hopefully give all of our students the experience of a full and active student life.”

Another event, this time for the new first year cohort of students is being planned for this Thursday, with an open invitation to all to go along.

Check out DkIT Students Union www.dkitsu.ie on social media for details of all upcoming events.