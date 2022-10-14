DkIT students join national protest over accommodation

Students at Dundalk Institute of Technology were among thousands of third level students around the country who walked out of lectures on at 11.11am on Thursday as part of a nationwide protest over the cost of living and accommodation crisis.

"The walkout was to make our voices as students be heard, “ says Students Union President Niamh Fallon. “The cost of living has put students in a state that we have never saw before.”

“We are not only highlighting the cost of living, but the knock-on effect it has on accommodation too. Not to mention, that the accommodation situation has left many students with no choice, but to defer or drop out”

Hundreds Dkit students gathered in The Civic Square on campus to highlight the challenges facing students.

"We are paying the highest fees in Europe, much higher than in 2009, at the time of The Celtic Tiger, a time where there was more wealth,” she said. “Our student rights are under attack, we are standing up and fighting back.”

With DkIT being largely a ‘commuter college’, drawing a large number of its students from throughout the north east, Niamh said that parking facilities and charges are a major issue.

“The parking at DkIT is minimal, students are getting clamped constantly, filling pockets for the benefits of others. Our students cannot afford any extra costs.”

The Union of Students’ in Ireland (USI) said the protest aims “to remind college authorities and politicians that students aren’t an endless money pit”.

"While the ‘once-off’ €1,000 reduction is of course welcome, students are left not knowing where they stand for the future,” the union said in a statement.

“And the reduction comes too late for students who have already deferred their places in college this year because they could not afford the costs.”