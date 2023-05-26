DkIT student’s anti-graffiti app wins award

Dkit student Ajay Verma is presented with the award by Louth County Council chairperson Cllr Conor Keelan and Director of Service Joe McGuinness

DkIT student Ajay Verma has been announced as the winner of a competition organised by Louth County Council and DkIT to help stamp out graffiti.

Ajay created an innovative app which aims to modernise the fight against graffiti vandalism, allowing communities to report incidents and take swift action against this form of urban blight.

He was presented with his award by Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan at a special ceremony held at County Hall, Dundalk.

"We are truly impressed by Ajay's ingenuity and dedication to addressing graffiti vandalism,“ said Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Andrea McKevitt. “His ‘Anti-Graffiti’ app has the potential to transform how we combat this issue, empowering our communities to take proactive measures in preserving the beauty and integrity of our surroundings. We commend Ajay for his exceptional contribution."

Joe McGuinness, Director of Services at Louth County Council said that the app represents a significant advancement in the local authorities anti-graffiti efforts.

"By harnessing the power of technology, we can enhance collaboration between citizens and authorities, creating a more responsive and proactive approach to graffiti prevention and removal. We look forward to exploring the possibilities of implementing this innovative solution."

“Louth County Council is grateful for the partnership with DKIT and the opportunity to engage with the creative talents of individuals like Ajay. It is the council’s belief that promoting a sense of ownership and civic pride through initiatives likes this competition empowers individuals to play an active role in preserving the beauty and cleanliness of their communities.”

"Ajay's achievement is a testament to the exceptional talent and creativity that thrives within our institution,” said Professor Fergal McCaffery, DkIT.

“We are proud to have collaborated with Louth County Council in supporting Ajay's innovative Anti-Graffiti App. DKIT remains committed to nurturing and promoting the talents of our students, empowering them to make a positive impact in the wider community."